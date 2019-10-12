By getting back to .500 on the year, Iowa Western has finally started to see positive consistency on both sides of the ball.
The Reivers (3-3), who received votes in the latest NJCAA football rankings, are coming off consecutive wins for the first time all season. Their most recent victory over Ellsworth on Oct. 5 saw them post a shutout for the first time this season while outgaining their opponent 485-58.
IWCC has outscored its opponents 89-7 over the last two weeks. Morale is improving, but Coach Scott Strohmeier said the schedule ahead will help the Reivers find out what kind of team they truly are. Each remaining opponent this season is either ranked in the national poll or receiving votes.
The first test comes Saturday at 1 p.m. with a road clash against No. 17 Independence (3-2), the school that’s been featured on the last two seasons of the Netflix series ‘Last Chance U.’
Netflix cameras won’t be at this year’s game, but Strohmeier knows his team will have a big test on its hands.
“We built some confidence, but those were two teams that we thought we should have beat,” he said. “Now, we’re going to see where we are. This is a good team that beat a (then-No. 4) Butler team that was a little bit depleted with some suspensions, and then they beat (then-No. 8) Garden City.”
Iowa Western dropped a Sept. 21 home game against Garden City. They’ll play host to Butler on Nov. 2.
Already having a common opponent will help with preparation. Independence quarterback Stephon Brown leads an offense that averages 34.8 points and 430 yards per game. He has thrown for 945 yards and 11 touchdowns with five interceptions.
He’ll have plenty of talent around him to keep the pocket clean.
“They’re as good of an offensive line as we’ve faced,” Strohmeier said. “Garden City and Hutch were bigger, but these guys have good size, are very athletic and are coached well.
“They play hard. That’s not like the previous Independence teams. They had really talented players, but you could question how hard they played. Their new coach (Kiyoshi Harris) is doing a good job of getting these guys to play hard.”
IWCC is hoping to maintain its offensive momentum, and a key player on that front is sophomore ZaQuandre White. Last week, he returned after missing a game due to illness and had 18 carries for 148 yards and a touchdown. He now leads the country with an average of 130 rushing yards per game.
“He just runs so hard,” Strohmeier said. “It gives us confidence to run the ball when we’re not getting the push or the movement. When he plays within himself and what we ask him to do, he’s a really, really talented player.”
The running game is hoping to benefit again from an offensive line that’s starting to come into its own. Andrew Beymer, Paine Delarm, Alex Kirton, Mekhi Butler and Tyus Phillips played one of their most complete games of the season last week against Ellsworth. Jacob Gamble might rejoin the unit Saturday after sitting out last week.
The Reivers will need another thorough effort to earn what would be their most impressive win of the season on Saturday.
“They’ve got to be confident, too,” Strohmeier said of Independence. “They’re going to be extremely confident. We’re confident as well. I feel a lot better hopping on the bus tomorrow than I did when we went to Dodge City.
“We’re facing a better team Saturday, but it’s moreso about the confidence and how our kids are playing and practicing now and working to get better.”
