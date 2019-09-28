The foundation of success established in such a short time by the Iowa Western football program is a notable accomplishment.
That kind of tradition is why weeks like this are unfamiliar for the Reivers.
The calendar hasn’t yet turned to October, but Iowa Western now sits at 1-3 overall and, for the first time all year, has fallen out of the NJCAA Top 20.
Iowa Western’s first two losses were by a combined nine points -– to No. 15 Iowa Central on the road (28-26) and at home against top-ranked Hutchinson (34-27). Penalties and mental errors prevented IWCC from leaving those games with wins.
But last week’s home loss to Garden City had a different feel to it. The Reivers were outgained 342-198. They fell behind by 21 points at one point before the game ended with a 28-14 G.C. win.
“No. 1, when you have success, that breeds confidence,” Iowa Western coach Scott Strohmeier said. “Right now, when we don’t have success and we’re down 14-0, it’s almost like ‘Here we go again.’ One group struggles, and another group is maybe trying to do too much. We’ve just got to try to play our game and let it come to us.”
The good news is that Strohmeier has been encouraged by practice sessions in preparation for this week’s 1 p.m. game at Dodge City.
“I thought there was a different energy that we’ve brought the last couple days,” he said. “That’s what we lacked the last couple weeks. It was almost a feeling of they didn’t want to play. So we’ll see. The last couple days were pretty good. They were a little more focused than we have been the last couple weeks.”
Dodge City has endured a tough start at 0-4. The Conquistadors are allowing an average of 34 points per game while scoring 17.
Ordinarily, facing a winless team that’s struggled offensively would be an appealing opportunity for a team looking to snap a three-game losing streak.
But the last week has seen a swarm of injuries and sickness affect players’ availability for the Reivers. Starting defensive linemen Devin Drew (back), Almosse Titi (ankle) and Perrion Winfrey (violation of team rules) will be out Saturday. Safety L.J. Wallace will also be out with an ankle injury.
The offense will also be impacted. Running back ZaQuandre White, who leads the country with 125.5 rushing yards per game, is questionable with an illness. Starting wide receiver Corey Reed is out with a knee injury.
“When you play a team that you have more than, now, you’re evening out the playing field a little bit more,” Strohmeier said.
Those absences will create opportunity for others. Wide receiver Tyler Blaha, a St. Albert alum, is expected to make his season debut, as will wide receiver JaVonte Richardson and linebacker Jayleen Fitzpatrick.
Seven games remain on the Reivers’ schedule. And Strohmeier is hoping his team can forget about the past month and focus on what’s in front of them.
“Now it’s about not pointing fingers and just going out there to play,” he said. “You’re guaranteed seven more games. Let’s not waste any more. You’ve got to work to play your best every single time.”
