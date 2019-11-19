Many people told Mike Brown that he had nothing to worry about. His team’s resume spoke for itself. The Reivers would qualify for the NJCAA National Men’s Soccer Tournament with an at-large bid.
But the Iowa Western coach was more reserved. He wasn’t going to believe anything until he saw it himself.
That’s why on Nov. 12 when the Reivers (15-0-1) knew that they had indeed qualified for the 12-team tournament, Brown and his team could finally celebrate the good news.
“I didn’t know what to think, honestly,” Brown said. “Those 72 hours between Saturday and Tuesday, I heard so many different things that I didn’t know what to think. Everyone I talked to said we were in, no matter what. But you just never know with things like that how it’s going to play out.”
Iowa Western earned the No. 8 seed in the 12-team tournament, which began Monday.
The tournament opens with pool play, which started Monday and runs through Wednesday. The four pools consist of three teams, and the Reivers will play 12th-seeded Muskegon today at 10 a.m. and top-seeded and top-rated Monroe Wednesday at 10 a.m.
The winners of the four pools advance to Friday’s semifinal round, and the two winners there will meet in Saturday’s national championship match.
The Reivers’ match against Muskegon will be their first game action since failing to advance from the semifinal round of the Oct. 30 Region XI tournament, where they tied Marshalltown. Twenty days will have passed, but Brown isn’t too concerned with the time off.
“We’ve just got to go out there and play,” Brown said. “I’ve been through national tournaments. Just go out there, play and let’s see what happens. We’ve prepared them. We had two and a half weeks of good practice. They worked hard. They’ve been close as a team, and they’re ready to get after it.”
Brown commended the play of Muskegon as he watched them take on Monroe Monday. He knows the Reivers will have their hands full and must be ready to play. Iowa Western will enter that match having allowed only three goals the entire season.
Monroe will likely provide an even stiffer test. Monroe’s Luca Ernhardt entered nationals as the country’s leader in goals. He brought his tally to 31 on the season after the Mustangs earned a 4-0 victory Monday over Muskegon.
The IWCC-Monroe matchup will be a clash of each team’s strengths: Ernhardt and a gifted offense taking on one of the best defenses in the country. IWCC’s Jassem Koleilat has the fourth-best save percentage in the country (.897) and is second in goals against. He trails only Monroe’s Oliver Semmle in both categories.
“It’ll be a very good game,” Brown said. “Both teams are trying to make a run, and only one team can advance. It’s pretty simple for me. Keep doing what we’ve been doing all year. You don’t need to change. Just make sure we’re paying attention to detail and stick together. Games like that usually come out all right.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.