Iowa Western entered Saturday’s game against ninth-ranked Snow with only two healthy bodies at running back.
So it made for the perfect day to set a new receiving record.
Sophomore Marcell Barbee set a new Iowa Western record with four touchdowns in a game. He finished the day with six catches for 138 yards as the 18th-ranked Reivers (5-3) won their fourth straight game with a convincing 54-13 victory over Snow (4-3).
Barbee’s play highlighted the Reivers’ best win of the season, but he certainly wasn’t the only standout. Redshirt freshman running back Brian Snead finished with 73 rushing yards and two touchdowns and added another score from a five-yard touchdown reception. Freshman Chandler Cotton, seeing his first action of the season, finished with 47 yards on 14 carries. Sophomore quarterback Cam Thomas completed only nine passes for 188 yards Saturday, but five of those completions went for touchdowns.
It was exactly what IWCC coach Scott Strohmeier wanted to see from his team at home against a quality opponent. Despite the one-sided score, the final statistics wouldn’t necessarily indicate a blowout. The Reivers were outgained 360-344 and ran 36 fewer plays than the Badgers.
“They had more first downs, and we had more penalties,” Strohmeier said. “They outgained us in yards. We were 9-of-22 passing.
“It was big plays and turnovers. Our defense played lights out. They created turnovers, and special teams gave us a shorter field. Our defense gave us a short field on occasion as well. When you get those and take advantage of those opportunities, that’s what it was.”
Also helping was having a game-changer like Barbee, who missed Iowa Western’s first four games as he dealt with a hamstring injury. His abilities were on full display Saturday as he and Thomas connected on throwing scores of 33, 22, 25 and 23 yards, with three coming in the first half as IWCC built a comfortable 41-13 halftime lead.
“I thought he had a heck of a game, and that’s what we missed the four weeks that we didn’t have him,” Strohmeier said. “He’s got great ball skills, and when you can give him a chance to catch it, more times than not, he’s going to catch it. We had some games early on where we didn’t have that guy with the defense they were playing against us. It’s great to see.”
The Reiver defense forced two turnovers, and Fitzroy Gardner, Ben Sorenson, Almosse Titi, Isaiah Coe and SL McCall each had at least a part of a sack. Iowa Western has allowed an average of only 5.7 points per game over the course of its four-game winning streak.
“Up front, we’re eight strong on the defensive line,” Strohmeier said. “We’ve been beat up in the secondary and beat up at linebacker, but when you can dominate the line of scrimmage like our D-Line does, you can do a lot of different things.”
Next up for the Reivers is a trip Saturday to No. 15 Fort Scott. They’ll look to continue building on the momentum they’ve created over the last month.
“Our kids are playing confident,” Strohmeier said. “They’re playing together. It wasn’t pretty at times, and I’m not saying it was a clean game, but unfortunately in the game of football, you don’t get re-dos.
“With the way we’re playing right now, I wish we could go back and play a couple of those games (at the beginning of the season), but you can’t. So you’ve got to make the most of it. We’re going to enjoy this and get ready for Fort Scott.”
Snow College (4-3) 3 10 0 0 — 13
Iowa Western (5-3) 21 20 7 6 — 54
IW: Brian Snead 40 run (Chase Contreraz kick)
S: FG Jose Pizano 21
IW: Marcell Barbee 33 pass from Cam Thomas (Contreraz kick)
IW: Snead 2 run (Contreraz kick)
S: FG Pizano 37
IW: Snead 5 pass from Thomas (kick failed)
IW: Barbee 22 pass from Thomas (Contreraz kick)
S: Weston Barlow 20 run (Pizano kick)
IW: Barbee 25 pass from Thomas (Contreraz kick)
IW: Barbee 23 pass from Thomas (Contreraz kick)
IW: FG Contreraz 47
IW: FG Contreraz 28
