TYLER, Texas — Through one half of play Tuesday, clearly two of the best men’s junior college soccer teams in the country were squaring off at the NJCAA National tournament.
But the difference between fresh and fatigued legs was apparent in the second half between second-ranked and eighth-seeded Iowa Western and top-ranked and top-seeded Monroe. Iowa Western (16-1-1) allowed four goals in the final 45 minutes in a 4-0 loss that ended the Reivers’ season.
Monroe’s Daniel Haegler scored his first of three goals in the 59th minute to break the scoreless tie. The Mustangs added three goals in the match’s final seven minutes for the final tally.
“Honestly, I think we just ran out of legs; I really do,” Iowa Western coach Mike Brown said. “It’s just one of those things. They had a day’s rest. They smelled blood, and they went for it.”
Brown considered the fact that the teams ranked Nos. 1 and 2 in the final NJCAA rankings — even after the Reivers’ Oct. 30 tie to Marshalltown — were pitted against each other in pool play at nationals.
“I don’t think Monroe and us should’ve been in the same group,” Brown said. “Everyone knows that. It’s not that hard to figure that one out. We probably deserved to play back to back because we didn’t get the job done against Marshalltown, but you’re going to play the 1 and 2 team together? Come on.”
Still, Brown acknowledged the Reivers’ need to improve moving forward, regardless of the opponent.
“We just play the game,” he said. “We didn’t get it done, and we have to get better. We need to get more athletic, and we need to get deeper. We will. It’s a good start for a first year.
“It was an even game both ways. They probably were a little bit better, but we had our chances. We just didn’t put them away. It wasn’t like they dominated us. It was a good game. It was honestly probably the best game of the tournament. You’re just playing on a day’s rest.”
Brown’s first year on the Reiver sidelines will be remembered fondly. Tuesday marked the team’s only official loss of the season. The coach is happy with the success made possible by his gifted players.
“They’re really good people,” Brown said. “They’re really special human beings, and I hope they do a lot of good things in life. I’ve had a lot of talented teams, but never a team with this many good people. It’s hard for them to realize how great that is now, but I hope one day they realize that. It’s a special group of guys.”
Iowa Western (16-1-1) 0 0 – 0
Monroe College (16-0) 0 4 – 4
Goals: M, Daniel Haegler 3, Markus Maurer. Assists: M, Maurer.
