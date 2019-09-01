BRENHAM, Texas — Another day, another split for the Iowa Western volleyball team at the Blinn College tournament.
After going 1-1 at the tourney Friday, The NJCAA No. 3 Reivers did the same thing Saturday, opening the day by dropping a five-set match to fifth-ranked Trinity Valley before rebounding to topple host No. 19 Blinn.
IWCC’s Kortlyn Henderson finished Saturday with 36 kills, and Reka Kotorman contributed 96 assists.
The Reivers will be back in action Thursday when they play host to Ellsworth.
Iowa Western 26 21 25 25 13
Trinity Valley 28 25 22 21 15
Iowa Western statistical leaders: Kills: Kortlyn Henderson 19, Kelsey Havel 18, Genesis Sheridan. Aces: Havel 3, Sheridan 2, Lorraine Perez Recci, Reka Kotorman 1. Blocks: Sheridan, Kotorman, Isabella Sarti 1. Assists: Kotorman 54, Bryn Stansberry 2, Gracie Teeter 1.
Iowa Western (5-2) 25 25 26
Blinn 17 6 24
IWCC leaders: Kills: Henderson 17, Sheridan 11, Teeter 8. Aces: Lauren Walenz, Havel, Kotorman 1. Blocks: Teeter 2, Havel, Sheridan, Henderson, Sarti 1. Assists: Kotorman 42, Stansberry 3.
