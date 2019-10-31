Tenth-ranked Iowa Western was swept by No. 6 Indian Hills Wednesday in a clash of Iowa Community College Athletic Conference teams.
The loss leaves both teams at 3-1 in conference play, and it adds some uncertainty to both teams’ postseason fate.
Each team swept the other by the same amount of points, meaning that the tiebreaker for district seeding will now come down to a coin toss to be held at a later date.
Had Iowa Western won one set Wednesday, it would’ve clinched a 1 seed. Now, the Reivers will hope the coin flips in their favor.
Less than a month ago, the Reviers battled their way to a 3-0 win at Hills, but the execution that helped them won that match wasn’t there on Wednesday.
“I just think our girls were overthinking what they had to do tonight,” IWCC coach Alicia Williams said. “The only thing we really had to do so we can solidify the 1 seed was to win one set because we swept them at their place. We didn’t want a tie. We wanted to win it outright. They knew we just had to win one set to get the 1 seed, and they just overthought that the whole night. It just made them flat.”
Iowa Western has two matches remaining in the regular season at Saturday’s Parkland triangular. IWCC will face Lincoln Land at 3 p.m. before facing host Parkland at 5.
Indian Hills (32-3) 25 26 25
Iowa Western (24-9) 23 24 20
