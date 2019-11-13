The Iowa Western football team’s season isn’t finished yet.
The fourth-ranked Reivers (8-3) will play in the opening game of the Graphic Edge Bowl, which will be played Dec. 8 at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, against eighth-ranked Hinds. The game is scheduled for an 11 a.m. kickoff. Hinds is out of Raymond, Mississippi.
This will be the first meeting between the two teams.
IWCC earned its spot in the bowl game by winning seven straight games to end the regular season following a 1-3 start. The Reivers are averaging 31.5 points per game and are allowing 15.6.
Nassau will face Iowa Central in the feature game the same day. That kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m.
