Following a Sept. 21 home loss to Garden City, expectations for the remainder of the Iowa Western football season may have been tenuous.
The Reivers had just lost their third straight game to fall to 1-3. National title hopes weren’t even on their minds; instead, putting an end to the losing was a more immediate concern.
But look at the Reivers now.
Heading into today’s 1 p.m. clash with sixth-ranked Butler (8-2) at Titan Stadium, IWCC (6-3) has won five in a row to climb all the way back to No. 11 in the country. A win today would likely push the Reivers back into the top 10 in the NJCAA rankings.
Not a bad turnaround in just seven weeks.
And facing Butler should provide the Reivers with a legitimate test to see how far they’ve come. Both teams in today’s game are playing well. Butler enters on a three-game winning streak and averages 391 yards and 29 points per game, but it’s the Grizzlies’ defense that really stands out. They’re allowing only 15 points per game, but in their eight victories, that number dips to 8.3 points per game.
“They’ve always been good on defense,” IWCC coach Scott Strohmeier said. “They’re coached extremely well. They play hard, and that’s kind of been Butler’s MO on D. And they’ve always had a good O-line and running backs. They make sure they have that in recruiting.”
Butler freshman running back Brock Sturges has rushed for 1,066 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 5.3 yards per carry. Freshman quarterback Jack Samsel has taken over for injured starter Steven Frank. Samsel has thrown for 735 yards, six touchdowns and eight interceptions in six games this season.
The Reivers’ offense – specifically, their running backs – continues to suffer from injuries. Freshmen Jayson Murray, Sheldon Cage and sophomore ZaQuandre White are expected to miss today’s game again. Freshman Brian Snead had shouldered a larger role the last two weeks, but his status is in question after suffering a heel injury this week in practice.
That means that freshman Chandler Cotton, who wasn’t even on the active roster at the start of the season, would get the start if Snead can’t play.
“I feel confident in what he can do,” Strohmeier said. “In a physical game, to play every snap is challenging. You bust a run. You’re tired, and you need to come off. In a short period of time, we’ve had to change some packages up and some game plan stuff. We’ll see what it looks like today, but we’re trying to utilize the strengths that we have.
“He knows our offense. He picks up on things quickly. You tell him once, he gets it figured out. He makes a mistake, he corrects it. He’s really sharp from that standpoint.”
Should Cotton get the start, former St. Albert standout freshman Luke Waters, who began the year as a backup tight end, would be second in line for carries against Butler.
Strohmeier expects a physical matchup. Butler likes to go between the tackles in the running game to set up its passing game for quick strikes and the occasional deep ball.
Saturday will present a challenge for Iowa Western, but it will also serve as another opportunity to show how much this team has changed the fortunes of its season in such a short time.
“We’ve still got two more games to go,” Strohmeier said. “Let’s finish this thing off. When we were sitting at 1-3, people were questioning what we have to play for, the season’s over, all that. Now to see where we’re at, we’ve got an opportunity to beat the No. 6 team in the country at our home place when we’re playing pretty well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.