DODGE CITY — For the first time in 37 days, the Iowa Western football team is experiencing the taste of victory.
The Reivers (2-3) put up 410 yards of total offense — 383 via the pass — in a 37-7 rout of Dodge City.
Despite the one-sided contest, the Reivers continued to struggle with some self-inflicted mistakes that have nagged them much the season. They were flagged 11 times for 108 yards in penalties and turned the ball over once.
But the takeaway Saturday was IWCC’s ability to go on the road with many starters missing due to injury and put an end to its three-game losing streak.
“I thought we came out with a lot more energy and passion,” IWCC coach Scott Strohmeier said. “That was really our point this whole week. We’ve got to make this fun again. Losing is not fun, but at the same time, you’ve got to come out and practice better. You need to bring some energy, and if you do that, practice isn’t so bad.
“At the end of the day, it came down to guys making some plays. They’re in the position, now it’s time to make the plays, and today we did.”
IWCC sophomore quarterback Cam Thomas enjoyed his most productive day of the season. He completed 21 of 34 passes for 353 yards and three touchdowns. All three throwing scores were big plays, too. He found Zion Perry for a 43-yard strike in the first quarter to get the Reivers on the board. He added third-quarter touchdown passes of 27 yards to Marcus Rogers and 55 yards to Jayson Murray to put the Reivers firmly in control of the game.
“When you’re protecting and guys are making plays for you, it can be really, really good for him,” Strohmeier said. “The offensive line gave him protections, and he gave his receivers an opportunity to make a play.
“I was really pleased with how he competed. He had a different mindset today than the last couple weeks.”
Eight Reivers caught passes Saturday. Marcell Barbee led the way, finishing with five catches for 105 yards, and Deshon Stoudemire caught 10 balls for 81 yards.
Saturday was the kind of performance Strohmeier wanted from his squad. He’s hoping the confidence that comes with the victory will provide the Reivers some momentum heading into next week’s game against Ellsworth at Titan Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.
“I told them I was proud of them,” Strohmeier said. “We got a little confidence. I wouldn’t say we played a perfect game, but this was big for momentum.”
Iowa Western (2-3) 7 6 14 10 — 37
Dodge City (0-5) 0 0 7 0 — 7
IW: Zion Perry 43 pass from Cam Thomas (Chase Contreraz kick)
IW: FG Contreraz 24
IW: FG Contreraz 27
IW: Marcus Rogers 27 pass from Thomas (Contreraz kick)
DC: Daquan Bailey-Brown 55 pass from Brylon Lawson-Young (Moses Hinojosa kick)
IW: Jayson Murray 55 pass from Thomas (Contreraz kick)
IW: FG Contreraz 33
IW: Fitzroy Gardner 20 fumble return (Contreraz kick)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.