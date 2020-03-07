The first day of the NJCAA Wrestling championships at the Mid-America Center saw three Iowa Western grapplers advance to Saturday’s championship semifinal round and five total assuring themselves of medals and all-American status.
IWCC’s Ladamien Sturdivant (133 pounds), Chance Fry (157) and Isaiah Crosby (165) still have national title hopes alive after a productive first day.
Sturdivant defeated St. Clair County’s Dominic Todaro 4-0 and Northland’s Payton Jackson 6-1 before earning a 5-0 decision over Southwest Oregon’s David Kerr in the quarterfinal round.
Fry started his day with a 17-2 technical fall over Colby’s Darryl Baldes. He followed that up with a 13-6 decision over Cloud’s Quentin Jiner before earning a 5-3 decision over Nassau’s Gavin Leath in the quarterfinal round.
Crosby earned a 10-5 decision over North Idaho’s Izaiah Duran, a 13-3 major decision over Labette’s Caleb Wise and an 8-4 decision over Rowan’s Dylan Fischer in the quarterfinals.
In the consolation bracket, IWCC’s Jake McFarland (184) won four matches to assure himself all-American status. He defeated St. Claire County’s Jared St. James (6-0), Barton’s Joey Ewalt (2-0), Northwest’s Tyson Carter (2-0) and Nassau’s AJ Batiste (2-0). He can finish as high as third place Saturday.
Another Reiver who could finish third on the medal stand is Dillyn Miller, who won two matches in the championship bracket before topping Nassau’s Michael Sullivan in the consolation bracket.
Iowa Western sits in third place in the team standings after the first day of competition (71.5 points), behind first-place Clackamas (84.5) and second-place Rochester (79.5).
The championship semifinal round will begin today at 10:30 a.m.
