Another day, another victory for the St. Albert baseball team.
The Falcons improved their record to 5-0 after Friday’s 9-4 win over Glenwood.
Jeff Miller picked up the win, tossing a complete game, allowing four earned runs, seven hits and a walk while striking out 11.
Isaac Sherrill and Brett Klussman each drove in three runs to pace the offense.
“In this game, we actually stole some bases, too,” St. Albert coach Duncan Patterson said. “If something isn’t working, we’re trying to add something to the dimension of the team. That’s good to see that we can adjust during game situations and rely on something else.”
St. Albert will try to go 6 for 6 with Saturday’s game against Treynor.
Glenwood (1-2) 000 110 2 – 4 7 1
St. Albert (5-0) 000 351 x – 9 10 0
W: Jeff Miller. L: Noah Kolle.
2B:SA, Ryan Genereux, Lance Wright, Brett Klussman, Daniel McGrath.
SOFTBALL
St. Albert 3, Glenwood 2
St. Albert won its second straight to get to .500 on the season with a 3-2 home win over Glenwood on Friday.
Bella Dingus had a triple and a hard hit ball to drive in Shelby Hatcher for the game-winning run, while Alexis Narmi struck out eight Glenwood batters to earn the win in the circle.
“Complete team effort, timely hitting and solid defense,” St. Albert head coach Lydsay Daley said.
St. Albert (2-2) 100 100 1—3 5 1
Glenwood (1-2) 101 000 0—2 6 2
WP: SA, Alexis Narmi LP: G, Taryn Bertini
HR: G, Coryl Matheny; 3B: SA, Bella Dingus; 2B: SA, Lainey Sheffield.
Scores
Friday, June 19
Baseball
Lewis Central 10, Abraham Lincoln 5
Tri-Center 10, Thomas Jefferson 5
St. Albert 9, Glenwood 4
AHSTW 2, Treynor 0
Softball
Treynor 4, AHSTW 2
St. Albert 3, Glenwood 2
Abraham Lincoln 14, Thomas Jefferson 2 (game 1)
Abraham Lincoln 11, Thomas Jefferson 2 (game 2)
Schedule
Saturday, June 20
Baseball
Treynor at St. Albert (DH), 11 a.m.
Underwood at AC/GC, 5:30 p.m.
Softball
Lewis Central at Red Oak (DH), 12 p.m.
AHSTW at Martensdale-St. Marys tourney
Lenox at Riverside
Woodbine at Treynor (DH)
Tri-Center at Griswold tourney
Underwood at AC/GC tourney
Late Thursday
BASEBALL
Underwood 2,
Audubon 1 (5 inn.)
UNDERWOOD — Blake Hall pitched five innings of one- hit ball, striking out nine, and Coby Fink drove in the go-ahead run to lead Underwood in a rain-shortened Western Iowa Conference game.
Sklyer Schultes struck out four for the Wheelers. The game was called due to weather after five innings.
Harlan 11,
Glenwood 5
GLENWOOD – Connor Bruck and Luke Musich each accounted for two RBIs, and Trey Gross pitched four innings of relive to earn the win, as Harlan earned an 11-5 Hawkeye Ten Conference victory over Glenwood.
Kayden Anderson paced Glenwood with a double and an RBI.
Harlan (2-1) 200 070 2 – 11 11 1
Glenwood (1-1) 022 001 0 – 5 4 2
W: Trey Gross. L: Chad Fisher.
2B: H, Connor Bruck. G, Kaden Anderson.
