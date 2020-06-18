The College World Series’ meteorologist just needed to double-check the data Wednesday, even though he surely knew the answer.
Had it really not rained in a week?
Like, seriously? The ONE year that the College World Series can’t be played and the clouds went seven days without spitting out one single drop of precipitation?
This is an event that’s notorious for weather-related schedule disruptions — rain delays, and lightning delays, and threats-of-tornado delays, and high winds delays, and where-did-that-storm-come-from delays. But when the CWS is canceled due to coronavirus, the summer skies are suddenly bright-blue clear?
No way.
Longtime CWS meteorologist Marty McKewon — who’d normally be posted up inside the operations room in the TD Ameritrade Park basement right about now — made sure Wednesday to carefully scan his climatology logs.
“Looks like it rained on June 10th, a week ago,” McKewon said by phone Wednesday afternoon. “The night of the 9th, overnight, and a bit on the 10th. That was the last measurable rainfall.”
Not cool, Mother Nature.
McKewon did make a point during the Wednesday afternoon call to note that Thursday’s early forecast indicated that the no-rain streak would likely come to an end. The standard CWS schedule has just one game on Thursday — so it's possible that a quick-paced pitcher’s duel might finish up ahead of a projected storm system expected to roll through the metro.
He was right. A storm rolled through the metro in the afternoon. More lightning and thunder came by evening.
The standard CWS schedule has just one game on Thursday — but it's always an evening start, so the first delay and/or postponement would have been likely.
Still, though.
As of Thursday morning, hypothetically speaking, we would have been five full days into the 2020 CWS without a delay.
That’s an opening ceremonies and fireworks show, plus nine FULL games. All rain free. No ponchos needed.
Shoot, no meteorologists needed, either — McKewon said he probably would have left the ballpark and gone home the first few nights this week.
“That is uncommon, where it is so certain that there will be no rain,” McKewon said. “And we’ve had that for days now.”
The last time the CWS made it five days without a weather delay? 2017. But that year, the opening ceremonies got canceled.
The first weather stoppage during a CWS game in 2019 came on Day Four. In 2016 and 2018, it was the third day. The series’ action got halted on Day Two back in 2015.
We've seen the TD Ameritrade Park dugouts fully submerged in water. There have been puddles on the warning track. Stadium staffers have passed out trash bags for fans to use as raincoats. The 2018 series was the worst — a combined 660 minutes of delays, the most in 15 years.
But in the sports shutdown of 2020? At least from Saturday's now-canceled CWS start date through Wednesday: nothing.
“Especially at the beginning, if we have rainouts on opening weekend, it creates all kinds of havoc,” McKewon said. “But I can’t recall a five-day stretch like (that).”
McKewon’s behind-the-scenes work tracking weather for the CWS goes back to the 1990s at Rosenblatt. He did take a job out of state in 2001 so he missed about six years — but since the event moved downtown, he’s been sending out daily forecast reports at 8 a.m. to CWS staffers and he’s been stationed on site to help monitor the weather once the games begin.
It’s an important job. Because, well, it’s the summer in the Midwest. Rain and thunderstorms are inevitable. The CWS officials often are left to helplessly figure out how to adjust the event's schedule accordingly, while fans, teams and reporters petulantly grumble about the soggy inconveniences.
Except, apparently, this year — er, at least until Thursday.
Sigh.
