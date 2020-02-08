The Iowa High School Athletic Association on Friday released its district boys basketball pairings.
The opening round of games will take place on Monday, Feb. 17, in both classes. The winner of each district will advance to a substate round, and the eight substate winners in each class will advance to the state basketball tournament, which will run from March 9-13 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
In District 15 of Class 1-A, Heartland Christian will open the postseason Feb. 17 with a 7 p.m. matchup against Ar-We-Va. The winner will play Boyer Valley in Manning on Feb. 20.
Also in District 15 on the 20th, St. Albert will play host to Riverside following Logan-Magnolia’s 6 p.m. clash with Woodbine at the St. Albert gym.
The District 15 winner will face the District 16 winner for a trip to state in the Substate 8 finals at 7 p.m. on Feb. 29 at MVAOCOU.
In Class 2-A District 15, Underwood will face Carroll Kuemper Feb. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at ACGC. The winner of that game will meet AHSTW at 7 p.m. in Avoca on Feb. 20.
In District 16 on Feb. 20, Treynor will be the site of a pair of games. At 6:30 p.m., Tri-Center will face the winner of Clarinda-Missouri Valley before Treynor meets the Shenandoah-Red Oak winner at 8.
The District 15 and 16 winners will meet in the Substate 8 finals Feb. 29 at Abraham Lincoln for a trip to state.
Postseason pairings featuring Nonpareil area schools
Class 1-A
District 15
Feb. 17
Heartland Christian at Ar-We-Va, 7 p.m.
Feb. 20
at Manning
Heartland Christian-Ar-We-Va winner vs. Boyer Valley, 6:30 p.m.
at St. Albert
Logan-Magnolia vs. Woodbine, 6:30 p.m.
Riverside at St. Albert, 8 p.m.
Class 2-A
District 15
Feb. 17
at ACGC
Carroll Kuemper vs. Underwood, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 20
at Avoca
Kuemper-Underwood winner at AHSTW, 7 p.m.
District
Feb. 20
at Treynor
Clarinda-Missouri Valley winner vs. Tri-Center, 6:30 p.m.
Shenandoah-Red Oak winner vs. Treynor, 8 p.m.
