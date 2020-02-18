A three-game winning streak that includes a victory at then-No. 10 Seton Hall has vaulted the Jays up eight spots to No. 15 in Monday’s edition of the AP Top 25 poll.
It’s Creighton’s highest ranking since it was a program-best No. 7 on Jan. 16, 2017, and it’s the highest the Jays have been ranked in February since the 2013-14 season.
Creighton, at No. 23 last week, had the biggest jump of any ranked team in the poll this week.
The Blue Jays (20-6, 9-4) have won three in a row and seven of its last eight games. It’s in the heat of the Big East regular-season title race, trailing No. 16 Seton Hall (18-7, 10-3) by one game. CU, in second place, is a half-game ahead of No. 12 Villanova (19-6, 8-4).
The Jays play at No. 19 Marquette (17-7, 7-5) on Tuesday before hosting No. 21 Butler (19-7, 7-6) on Sunday in Omaha.
Five Big East teams are ranked for the second straight week. Last week marked the first time since the league’s reconstruction that it placed five teams in the AP poll.
Creighton also rose to No. 13 in the NET rankings, which is the highest it’s been all season.
As of Monday morning, CU was ranked 18th in Ken Pomeroy’s ratings, 11th in ESPN’s strength of record, 14th in KPI and 18th in Jeff Sagarin’s rankings. The Jays were listed as a No. 4 seed on BracketMatrix.com, which calculates an average seed based on more than 90 bracket projections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.