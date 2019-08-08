ELKVILLE, Ill. – Abraham Lincoln graduate Kyle Crowl was the home run champion this summer in the Prospect League, a Midwest baseball league for aspiring college players.
Crowl belted 19 home runs this year for the Quincy Gems, which was just one off the single-season home run record for the league. In 57 games, he also batted .302 with 14 doubles, 60 RBIs and 53 runs scored.
Crowl, who started his collegiate career at Iowa, recently completed his junior year at NCAA Division II Central Oklahoma, batting .279 with 10 home runs and 40 RBIs and 56 games. The team finished 38-20.
