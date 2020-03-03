Class 4-A No. 7 Abraham Lincoln entered Tuesday’s Substate 8 final with a 21-0 record against teams from Iowa and were looking to make it 22-straight with a win over West Des Moines Dowling to send the Lynx to their first State tournament since 2016.
But something went wrong along the way. Actually, everything went wrong.
The Maroons made a statement early, holding A.L. scoreless for the first 8:44 of the game, and never looked back as Dowling pulled off a 58-35 upset of Lincoln at Iowa Western Community College.
Matt Stilwill led the Maroons with 17 points, but it was the Dowling defense that dominated.
Lincoln was just 7 of 38 (18,4 percent) from the floor in the game with four of those field goals coming in a meaningless fourth quarter in which the contest was already decided.
And Dowling was able to control the glass, too, outrebounding the Lynx 33-23.
The win sends the Maroons to a second-straight state tournament appearance for just the first time in school history.
Dowling lost to Waukee in the opening round last year.
A.L. coach Jason Isaacson said it was something he didn’t see coming.
“It was just kind of a perfect storm. That game, that moment, that team, that type of team, it caught us off guard a little bit,” he said.
Isaacson said the Lynx saw the same type of defense in Urbandale in the District 16 final, in which Lincoln was forced to come from eight points down in the second half to win.
But this was different.
“That was a whole other level. It caught us off guard, and we couldn’t quite recover all the way,” Isaacson said.
Dowling coach Mike O’Connor said his team was confident heading in given the intensity he expected from his defense.
“That’s what we pride ourselves on. Defense travels. Rebounding travels, and that’s what we wanted to focus on today and really set the tone with those two things early, and we were able to do that,” O’Connor said.
Dowling improved to 16-7 while Lincoln saw its season end at 21-2.
The Maroons held Lincoln scoreless in the first quarter as they went to the second with a 15-0 lead.
Lincoln didn’t tally a point until Andrew Christensen sank a free throw with 7:16 left in the first half.
That was the beginning of a 7-0 run that pulled the Lynx to within 15-7 with 4:21 remaining in the first half, and it looked like the Lynx were beginning to chip away.
But Dowling led 20-9 at halftime and then made another statement to start the second half when the Maroons scored the first eight points for a 28-9 advantage.
Isaacson said he knew at halftime that his team was going to have to start draining some outside shots with Dowling controlling the lane.
“They’re really good defensively. They’re obviously one of the best in the state, and they make it really tough to score inside,” Isaacson said. “With that, we knew we had to hit some jump shots, and we just really weren’t clicking with that tonight.”
Dowling took a 43-19 lead to the final quarter after outscoring the Lynx 23-10 in the third.
West Des Moines Dowling (16-7) .......15 5 23 15 — 58
Abraham Lincoln (21-2) 0 9 10 16 — 35
D: Michael Keough 4, Matt Stilwill 17, Joe Strako 2, Ryan Riggs 9, Matt Riedl 6, Mikey Chase , Drew Daniel 5, Andrew Lentsch 7, Omaha Biliew 8.
AL: Christian Tidiane 1, Lennx Brown , Jamison Gruber 4, Josh Dix 6, Matt Evans 6, Kaden Baxter 7, Devin Nichols 3, Timothy McCarthy 1, Andrew Christensen 5, Noah Sandbothe 2.
