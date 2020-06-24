*Editor’s note: This article was originally published Wednesday in the Nonpareil’s annual Faces section, a 6-day series that concludes Saturday. The section can be found in Wednesday's e-edition.
Kurt Spomer’s story is the result of combining athletic ability, hard work and a mindset to prove something.
The one time pitching prospect of the Los Angeles Angels now works for a fundraising company where he helps local schools in western Iowa raise additional money for school activities. For Spomer it’s an opportunity to help kids that are now in the shoes he once was.
“It’s nice to be able to give back to the community in which I grew up around, and it’s a chance to stay connected with coaches and athletes. I want them to have the same experience that I did when I was in school,” Spomer said. “Hopefully I can help them get the equipment and different things they need to be successful.”
But before that, Spomer was a standout, multi-sport athlete at Tri-Center, earning first team all-state honors in football, basketball, track and baseball.
Despite his high school accolades, Spomer began his role as underdog when he elected to go to Creighton to play baseball. But instead of a scholarship, the same guy who excelled in four different sports went to Creighton as a preferred walk-on.
“One, I wanted to be close to my family, so being in Omaha gave my family the chance to come and watch me play, so that was a big selling point,” Spomer said. “The other thing was the level of education I knew I’d receive there in the business administration department.”
Once at CU, Spomer quickly realized he wasn’t in high school anymore, but knew how to handle it. Instead of the four-sport high school stud, he was scrapping for playing time on a roseter filled with talent from all over the map. Being a walk-on tapped into something he already knew and had been taught, and fueled his fire.
“It played a pretty tremendous part in how I approached things. My parents both instilled in me the value of hard work and determination. They supported me and did anything they could to make sure I’d be successful. That’s always been a driving force for me,” Spomer said. “Once I got to Creighton, I realized firsthand that I wasn’t the best player on the field anymore. I knew how hard I had to work to be able to compete on the diamond.”
As a freshman, Spomer appeared in three games in relief, by his sophomore year that number jumped to 14. His junior year is when he broke out, making 34-of-35 appearances out of the bullpen with one start against Nebraska. Spomer finished the season tied for the most saves in the Missouri Valley Conference with 13 and was named second team all-conference.
Spomer credits his jump to a number of things, one being his ability to focus on one sport during college as opposed to four in high school. On top of school sports, he also played AAU basketball and travel baseball.
“Being able to focus on one sport, along with being in the weight room a lot more and my coaches really helped me have that breakout junior year,” Spomer said. “I can’t thank my strength and conditioning coaches enough, not only for what they did for me, but for my teammates. That junior year was the first time a Creighton team won not only the conference regular season title, but the tournament title as well.”
After a big junior season and an injury, Spomer again was overlooked and went undrafted, but got picked up as an undrafted free agent by the the Los Angeles Angels in 2012.
Again, Spomer adjusted.
In college, Creighton’s head coach was Ed Servais. His nephew, Scott Servais – now the Seattle Mariners manager – watched Spomer pitch and pitched an idea.
“That first spring training, Scott Servais, who was the assistant to the general manger at the time, was watching me throw Being a guy (the Angels) didn’t have a whole lot invested in, I knew if I wanted to play I had to do something different. Being an undrafted free agent, throwing 89(mph) to 92, 93, over the top wasn’t really the norm anymore. You had everyone else, pretty much throwing 95 mph plus, so I knew I had to do something different.”
He did just that and continued to develop, using a sidearm throwing motion. After spending four years in the Angels Organization reaching Triple-A in 2014 and 2015, he was selected in the Triple-A Phase of the Rule 5 Draft by the Detroit Tigers. He spent three years in the Tigers Organization bouncing back and forth between Double-A and Triple-A.
While players are chasing their dreams, the minor league lifestyle isn’t glamorous.
“It’s nothing like people think that it is,” Spomer said. “I’m not saying we should be paid a drastic amount of money, because I did it for the love of the game. The thing I enjoyed about playing in the minors was in the clubhouse and being with teammates from guys from all around the world. I enjoyed what I did, but it’s a grind for sure, especially fitting four or five guys in an apartment and sleeping on air mattresses. But, that’s the reality of it and I wouldn’t have traded it for the world.”
After playing in the minors for seven years, Spomer decided he’d take a new path.
“I miss (baseball) from time to time, but when my contract expired in 2018, I was thinking about to getting engaged and proposing to my now-fiancé. I realized I needed to start making some money and there were other things, like owning a house, starting a family that I wanted to accomplish.”
When asked if coaching was in his future, Spomer didn’t rule it out, but also said he’s enjoys teaching youth pitching lessons, which he does now.
“Baseball is more of a mental game more than it is based on your physical ability,” Spomer said. “I really enjoy working with the kids and teaching them a little bit more about pitching and baseball.”
