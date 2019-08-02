Five southwest Iowa baseball players have been selected to play in the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association’s All-Star Series, which will run from August 8 to 11 at Merchants Park in Carroll.
On the Small Schools West team are Brett Sears of Harlan, Conner Lange of Missouri Valley, Kyle Christensen of Treynor and Aaron Schreck of Carroll Kuemper. Clarinda’s James Hash is the head coach.
Glenwood’s Cade Van Ness has been chosen to play on the Large Schools West squad.
The event features many of the top seniors in the state, who will comprise four teams.
