Like most folks right now, Austin Simmons is waiting for things to get back to normal. Unlike most people, he’s hoping for a chance to play professional football – wherever that may be.
The former Lewis Central and University of South Dakota quarterback has been preparing for his next step since his senior season with the Coyotes ended with quite an exclamation point.
We’ll get to that later.
In January, Simmons headed out to Fresno, California, to continue honing his craft at the Panelli Passing Academy. The program is ran by Greg Panelli, an ex-college quarterback who has worked with numerous players of all ages, including current Buffalo Bills QB and 2018 first-round draft pick Josh Allen, who played in college at Wyoming.
However, in mid-March as the COVID-19 pandemic escalated, Simmons came back home where he’s been ever since, working and waiting.
“I was in Fresno for a couple months training and working out for my pro day, but that obviously got canceled. I’ve been back in the Council Bluffs-Omaha area now for a while just working out and throwing the ball,” Simmons said.
Luckily, he has a pretty good workout partner.
“I have a pretty decent setup at my parents’ house where I can go workout with my younger brother Josh who plays receiver at Iowa Western. We spend a lot of time working out together, so it’s nice to have him there,” Simmons said.
The NFL Draft came and went, and Simmons is now waiting for an opportunity somewhere. One possibly is being signed as an undrafted free agent with an NFL team, but he’s keeping his options open. He says he’s received a little interest from NFL teams as well as the Canadian Football League.
“I’m just waiting to see how that all pans out with everything that’s going on. I know different leagues are up in the air with when things are going to start back up again. It’s just kind of a waiting game more than anything at this point.”
Whatever happens going forward, Simmons’ legacy at South Dakota undoubtedly cements him as one of the best quarterbacks in program history.
Simmons’ high school career foreshadowed what he was capable of at the next level.
In his senior season at Lewis Central, Simmons passed for 2,066 yards, ran for 1,194, combining for 46 touchdowns, 25 passing and 21 on the ground.
As a two-year, full-time starter at USD, Simmons left as the school’s second all-time leading passer, throwing for 6,487 yards, while placing third all-time in total offense with 7,531 yards. In his senior season, he led the Missouri Valley Football Conference in passing yards (2,953), passing touchdowns (27) and total offense (295 yards per game).
Albeit not the desired end result, one highlight from last season came in a 53-52 loss to Houston Baptist in which Simmons was 48-of-65 passing for 537 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.
He also had the chance to play against some of the best college teams and players in the country, facing the likes of Oklahoma, South Dakota State and North Dakota State, which has won the FCS Championship eight times in the past nine years, including three straight.
When asked who the best defensive player he faced in college was, Simmons thought long and hard about it before coming up with Southern Illinois safety Jeremy Chinn. Not surprising, considering the 6-foot-3, 221-pounder who ran a 4.45 40-yard dash, along with a 41-inch vertical jump at the NFL Combine was selected by the Carolina Panthers in the second round with the 64th overall pick.
Another big game for Simmons last season came against a coach readers may be familiar with, a guy who goes by the name Bo Pelini.
Simmons and the Coyotes lit up the Penguins defense, winning 56-21. Simmons threw for 180 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.
“That day, we just came out really fast and were firing on all cylinders, which carried out throughout the game. They made a couple mistakes that cost them if I remember right. It was just a combination of us just rolling that day and them making some mistakes, and us capitalizing on them,” Simmons said. “Obviously, our defense played well too and kind of shut them down. We had a pretty good game plan for them that day offensively and they didn’t really know how they wanted to handle it.”
After the game, the former Husker head coach, who is now back at LSU for his second stint as defensive coordinator for the defending champion Tigers had this to say.
“I apologize to everybody associated with the program,” Pelini said. “That’s unacceptable, and I’m responsible for it. I’m sick about it, and we’ve got to come out and play well Saturday and get some things fixed.”
And although the Coyotes finished last season 5-7, Simmons saved his best memory for last.
On senior day in the DakotaDome, Simmons passed for 252 yards and rushed for 47 more, accounting for all three Coyote touchdowns in a 24-21 upset over No. 5-ranked South Dakota State. The victory was the first for the Coyotes in the series since 2000, snapping a 10-game losing streak against their in-state rivals.
“I think the highlight was actually the last game I played in against South Dakota State. We hadn’t beaten them in years, so that was a pretty big win for us and was pretty exciting,” Simmons said. “That was probably the biggest game and moment I’ll take away from my college career at South Dakota.”
Simmons already has his degree in physical education and spent the fall semester in a Masters program. For now, he’s taking a break from school and it’s back to working and waiting on his next opportunity to get back under center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.