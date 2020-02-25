The Lewis Central community is mourning the loss of one of its former standout student athletes.
D.J. Gnader died unexpectedly Monday at the age of 29. Gnader starred in football and track at Lewis Central before continuing his football career at Northwest Missouri State.
Gnader was a staple at linebacker for the Titans throughout his prep career. But his most impressive season came during his senior year in 2008, when he was named the Nonpareil’s City Football Player of the Year. He played on both sides of the ball, finishing with 121 tackles and an interception on defense and 521 rushing yards and eight touchdowns as a running back. He also returned a punt and kick return for a touchdown that season as the Titans finished 8-2 a year after winning only two games.
Following his senior season at L.C., Gnader spoke with The Nonpareil to discuss his willingness to take on various roles on the field.
"Coach said, 'We need a fullback.' And I said, 'Coach, I've played that position since I was a little kid," Gnader said in 2008. "Once I went to the Northwest (Missouri State football) camp, I just kind of felt comfortable back there."
At Northwest Missouri State, Gnader led the Bearcats in tackles in 2013, his junior season, on their way to a national championship after a 15-0 season. He tallied 111 total tackles in 15 starts with 3.5 sacks, two interceptions and a fumble recovery, earning third-time All-America honors.
His athletic abilities were evident, but perhaps a more impressive trait was Gnader’s character. Former coaches were quick to share stories with examples of him encouraging or helping guide a younger teammate in the right direction.
“He was a huge role model to a lot of our younger kids at the time,” said current Lewis Central track coach Matt Argotsinger, who was an assistant when Gnader was at L.C. “If there were little kids around, he would help them out and help them get better. He cared just as much about a freshman that wasn’t going to play. He cared about a lot of people.”
Barb Motes was Gnader’s prep track coach. She recalls early in his career that the 6-foot-2 Gnader, who was more than 200 pounds, wanted to be a thrower. But during some early-season sprint practice, she told him his talents would be better served elsewhere.
“We always ran flying 30s and standing 30s at the beginning of the season, and when he ran his, I came up to him and said, ‘D.J., you’re not a thrower,’” Motes said. “He says, ‘What do you mean?’ I just told him to look at these times. You’re a sprinter. He had some of the top times, and he was real surprised. He didn’t realize he had that type of speed.”
He went on to anchor a 4x100 relay team that finished second at the Drake relays.
But as has become a theme among those who remember him, Motes’ fondest memories are about Gnader the person, not the athlete.
“D.J. was full of energy,” Motes said. “He had a good heart, and he cared about the other kids. He wanted to give back to the programs. It was really hard losing him.
“He was always wanting to motivate other people while motivating himself.”
