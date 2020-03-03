DES MOINES — Glenwood earned an 89-75 victory over Gilbert in the opening round of the Class 4-A girls state basketball tournament Tuesday at Wells Fargo Arena.
Jenna Hopp and Madison Camden led six Glenwood players with 21 points apiece. Elle Scarborough had 15, Abby Hughes had 12 and Brynlee Arnold and Coryl Matheny each finished with 10.
The undefeated Rams advance to Thursday's quarterfinals, where they'll take on the winner of in-progress Lewis Central vs. Ballard game.
Check NonpareilOnline.com later tonight for the complete story from Glenwood’s state victory.
Gilbert (19-4) 18 21 18 18 – 75
Glenwood (25-0) 19 26 15 29 – 89
Gil: Katie Currans 8, Ava Hawthorne 31, Nessa Johnson 12, Emma Bulman 14, Thea Rotto 7, Sydney Lynch 3.
Glen: Jenna Hopp 21, Madison Camden 21, Elle Scarborough 15, Brynlee Arnold 10, Coryl Matheny 10, Abby Hughes 12.
