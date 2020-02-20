DES MOINES — Glenwood sophomore Mitch Mayberry battled but came up short at 182 pounds in Class 2-A at the state wrestling tournament Thursday, falling to Reese Moore of Forest City in the first round and Jacob Reicks of New Hampton-Turkey Valley in the consolation round.
Mayberry fell 8-7 against Moore (44-3), ranked No. 5 by The Predicament.
The matchup of sophomores was a battle, with Mayberry taking an early 3-0 lead before Moore wrested control of the match in the second period, scoring in quick succession to take a 7-4 lead. Mayberry managed an escape at the end of the second period to make it 7-5.
Mayberry knotted things up with a reverse in the third period, but Moore escaped quickly thereafter with 1:12 left on the clock. Moore survived the final minute-plus to hold on for the win.
“I put myself into stupid positions,” Mayberry said, adding about the early lead: “I didn’t put enough pressure on him.”
Glenwood coach Tucker Weber said, “he wrestled a tough match.”
“It always stings to lose by one point,” Weber continued. “But it’s something to build on for the future.”
Against Reicks, a junior, Mayberry again took an early lead, on a takedown. A pair of reversals gave Reicks the lead, and with 14 seconds left in the second period Reicks caught Mayberry for a pin.
“I got sloppy with my legs, didn’t keep my hips squared,” Mayberry said. “Just didn’t perform.”
Mayberry finishes the season at 24-12.
Looking to the future, Mayberry said he learned a lot in Des Moines and will carry that into the offseason.
“He’s still young, he has a couple things to improve on, in the future we’ll work on that and hopefully come get a medal next year,” Weber said.
