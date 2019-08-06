Lewis Central earned the right to call itself “Best of the Bluffs’’ in the 2019 city baseball season.
The Titans, who finished 23-14 overall, completed an 18-2 run to win the outright Hawkeye Ten Conference title. They also won all five games against Council Bluffs foes to win the mythical city title.
Not surprisingly, L.C. leads the way on The Daily Nonpareil’s All-City Baseball Team with five selections. They are senior Jake Powell, juniors Bryson Sharon, Easton Dermody and Jordan Wardlow, and sophomore Jonah Pomrenke.
St. Albert (24-14) placed fourth in the Hawkeye Ten at 13-7 and was eliminated 4-3 by Martensdale-St. Marys in a Class 1-A substate final. The Falcons have four All-City selections: senior Ethan Bernard, junior Lance Wright and sophomores Cy Patterson and Isaac Sherrill.
Abraham Lincoln (13-26) placed sixth in the seven-team Missouri River Conference at 7-17 and also adds four players to the prestigious squad: seniors Hunter Nice, Tyler Rardin and Tyler Reiss, along with junior Ben Fichter.
Thomas Jefferson (8-26) ended seventh in the MRC race at 6-18 and has juniors Ryan Steinspring and Grant Merk on the All-City team.
A.L’s Rardin and St. Albert’s Patterson mark their third straight summers on the elite squad, while four others are repeat selections: Bernard and Wright of St. Albert, Nice of Abraham Lincoln and Steinspring of Thomas Jefferson.
The team was chosen with the assistance from the four city coaches: Brett Elam of A.L., Lee Toole of L.C., Duncan Patterson of S.A. and Tom Giles of T.J.
