DES MOINES — A solid start turned into a frustrating finish for Harlan Tuesday at the state boys basketball tournament.
The eighth-seeded Cyclones found themselves with a 13-12 lead over top-seeded Norwalk after the first quarter.
But the final three quarters told a far different story. Norwalk outscored the Cyclones 60-24 over the last 24 minutes on its way to a 72-37 triumph at Wells Fargo Arena.
“Overall in the first half, we played really well defensively,” Harlan coach Mitch Osborn said. “The second quarter, we had six turnovers, which really hurt us because we had six empty possessions. They got a 14-point lead. Otherwise, we did what we wanted to do defensively. It was just a matter of scoring. We only had six points in the second quarter.”
Harlan’s offense struggled most of the game, converting on only 28.6% of field goals (14 of 49) and just 21.1% from 3-point range (4 of 19).
Norwalk, meanwhile, found its rhythm behind Northern Iowa recruit Bowen Born. He scored a game-high 26 points on 11-of-22 shooting, including three 3-pointers.
“He’s averaging 38 a game and we held him to 26,” Osborn said. “We did what we wanted to do defensively. It was just offensively. They did a great job and created a lot of havoc for us. Unfortunately, we just couldn’t put the ball in the hoop.
“But I’m proud of our kids. We played hard and did a great job. Harlan Cyclones fans were terrific. We felt bad we couldn’t hang in there a little better, but when you’re up by double digits, it’s pretty easy to shoot and make some shots, and they did.”
The Warriors converted 29 of 54 field goals (53.7%).
Connor Bruck led the Cyclones with 11 points, and Johnathan Monson added 10.
The Cyclones close the season at 18-7. Norwalk is now 22-3 and advances to Thursday’s 2 p.m. semifinal round against fifth-seeded Ballard.
Harlan (18-7) 13 6 10 8 – 37
Norwalk (22-3) 12 21 20 19 – 72
H: Connor Bruck 11, Michael Erlmeier 7, Johnathan Monson 10, Bradley Curren 3, Aidan Hall 3, Connor Frame 3.
N: Grant Larson 5, Scott Anderson 11, Bowen Born 26, Tyler Johnson 7, Joe Brown 5, Evan Borst 2, Liam Buckley 4, Cole Tunender 3, Jake Fees 3.
