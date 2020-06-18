A first-inning offensive barrage Wednesday helped lead St. Albert to its third win in as many games to start the season.
The Falcons plated 13 first-inning runs en route to a convincing 16-1 victory over Fremont-Mills.
Cy Patterson and Isaac Sherrill each tallied five RBIs in the game. That pair combined for three first-inning home runs, with Sherrill belting two.
And eighth-grader Jackson Lehnen picked up the win on the mound, striking out six in three innings.
“They came out and knew they would be facing something different than what they’ve seen,” St. Albert coach Duncan Patterson said. “In batting practice, we worked on sitting back and being patient. Just stuff like that. They came out on fire.”
The Falcons will hit the road Thursday, taking on Red Oak.
Fremont-Mills (0-2) 100 0 – 1 3 5
St. Albert (3-0) (13)10 2 – 16 10 0
W: Jackson Lehnen. L: Levi Wright.
HR: SA, Cy Patterson, Isaac Sherrill 2. 2B: SA, Daniel McGrath, Jeff Miller, Patterson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.