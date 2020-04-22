Golf is among the spring sports that will not happen this year. But there’s one point on which Council Bluffs golf coaches agree.
Lewis Central coach Steve Koester explained it well.
“I hope that everybody is able to stay safe, but with golf, it’s one of those sports that you can actually get out there and play and not have to worry about your six-feet rule,” Koester said. “I’m not telling anybody to go near anybody else, but if you want to get out of the house, this is the one thing you can do out on your own. On nice days, get your wedge out and chip around the yard. Try to swing. It’s the one thing you can do without having anyone else around.”
Although they may need to participate in their own front yards, let’s take some time to highlight some of the city’s top returners and what might have been.
Lewis Central boys
Coaches: Lowell Kennedy/Koester
Lewis Central is the only city program that plays boys golf in both the spring and fall, and Kennedy had a good idea of what he had from a talent perspective.
“I had pretty big expectations,” Kennedy said. “We had a pretty good returning nucleus coming back with seniors Owen O’Brien, Tyler Huttmann and Cael Woltman and the Greenwoods — Jordan (sophomore) and Payton (freshman). We’d have to get that sixth golfer, but we have a couple of seniors that might’ve stepped up, Taylor Johnson or Jacob Kern.
“I thought we were probably going to fare pretty well; top four in the conference,” Kennedy added.
Lewis Central girls
Coaches: Koester/ Kennedy
The Lewis Central girls program wasn’t quite as established as its boys team, but several young golfers showed promise.
“We’re young,” Koester said. “The top one back is junior Taylor Elam.”
Koester said many girls split time among multiple activities.
“We try to work with the other coaches so they can do more than one thing; that’s how a lot of them got some varsity time. We kind of rotated.”
Among the girls Koester considered to have a chance to make an impact at the varsity level in 2020 were juniors Hailee Nice, Jenna Thompson, Addison Nano and Macy Mulder as well as sophomores Cora Johnson, Jordan Petersen and Kaitlyn Brandenburg.
“We were hoping to be, in the conference, probably around the middle of the pack,” Koester concluded.
Abraham Lincoln girls
Coach: Jason Smith
High hopes and a lack of seasoned experience were expected for the Lynx.
“We lost four really good seniors that contributed a lot, but we have a few girls with some experience coming back, and then we have a whole lot of beginners,” Smith said. “So it was going to be a season where we could definitely use as much time as we could get to get those girls some experience before the meets started.”
Senior MacKenzi Fritcher was the most experienced returning golfer for A.L.
“First-year golfer last year, but has an absolutely beautiful swing,” Smith said of Fritcher.
Allie Buell is a sophomore in whom Smith saw vast improvements last year.
“She really made a lot of growth last season, so I had high expectations for her. She can hit the ball a mile,” Smith said.
Smith went on to consider the current circumstances.
“Especially the girls that are seniors, they’re very upset by it just because this was their last go-around and I feel really bad for them,” Smith said.
“I encourage them all to get out and just swing in the backyard, but I’m really not encouraging them to go to a golf course. If they’re telling us we shouldn’t be in school, I’m not going to encourage them to go out in public either.
“The girls really want to play. I really want them to play, but only if it’s safe to do. There are things more important than sports.”
Thomas Jefferson girls
Coach: Rob Dittmer
T.J. was bringing back a ton of experience in 2020, and Dittmer saw real promise for the season.
“We were really looking forward to the season,” he said. “I had about five girls that were returners from last year, so that was going to be kind of exciting.”
Senior Emily Eikenberry would have led the Jackets.
“I feel probably most badly for her just because it was going to be her last year,” Dittmer said.
Junior Katelyn Gwennap is one of the top golfers in the program.
“I don’t know who would’ve been our No. 1, but she would’ve competed for it.”
Chrisha Doss and Winter Jade-Churchill are two sophomores who have already made an impact on the program.
“I was excited with that core to see if we’d have our chance to crack into the top half of the conference,” Dittmer said. “I think the top two teams are really good, so I thought we’d have a chance to be that third or fourth team in the conference.”
“And I was excited that I had a fairly big freshman class coming in,” Dittmer added.
St. Albert boys
Coach: Mike Klusman
Klusman hoped to turn a rather inexperienced 2019 team into one that could make a run at state in 2020.
“We had very high expectations,” Klusman said. “We were a pretty young team as of last year, but going into this year, we were building some experience and our seniors Jason Mardesen and Ian Sommerville are good players, and our expectation was to make it to state.
“I really, truly believe that we had the makeup to make a pretty decent run and make it to state this year.”
Junior Brett Klusman was a No. 1 golfer the last two seasons and missed going to state last year by just a handful of strokes.
St. Albert also returned juniors Luke Hubbard and Eliot Shaw along with sophomores Lane Sundberg and Alex Gast.
“We had a pretty salty team coming back,” Klusman said. “I think we missed going to districts last year as a team by six strokes, but the two teams that beat us both qualified for state. If we had played golf in any other district last year, we would’ve qualified.”
St. Albert girls
Coach: Klusman
The St. Albert girls team was to feature plenty of youth this spring.
“Our girls team is extremely young,” Klusman said. We had one graduating senior last year, but the rest were all true freshmen except for Emma Gardner.
“Lainey Sheffield qualified for districts in her first year of golf as a freshman. We had expectations for her and Ava (Hughes).”
Sheffield and Hughes are both sophomores this year.
Senior Jackie Sindelar also planned on making her golf debut this spring for the Saintes.
“Hopefully our players will take this as a life-learning lesson in the sense that that life goes on and that we’ve got to continue to work whether there’s a season or not; you’ve got to continue to work hard to achieve your goals,” Klusman said of the current situation.
He added a broader perspective to the lost season.
“Together, we have to really appreciate what those moments meant to us as they were happening and to never take them for granted, not one single second, and try to look forward to the future of hopefully returning to play next season,” Klusman said.
