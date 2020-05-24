Brett Elam heard all the doubters in 2007 when he took over as head coach of the Glenwood baseball program. Folks around him wondered why someone with his baseball pedigree would go to a program that had a less than stellar baseball history. After all, Elam played for Lewis Central and was the 1991 Nonpareil City Player of the Year before playing collegiality at McNeese State. He was then drafted by the Colorado Rockies and played as a short stop and third baseman in their farm system in the mid-90s and is now the head coach at Abraham Lincoln.
“All I had were people asking me, ‘why in the hell would you want that job? Glenwood has never been good at anything,’” Elam said.
And when Elam arrived, he realized it wasn’t only outsiders that had doubts.
“I had to explain to the kids what type of mentality we wanted to have,” Elam said.
He did so bluntly, recalling that when he was in high school he would go through the schedule with his teammates and count up wins. When he arrived at Glenwood, the players were doing the same thing, except with losses.
“I said, we’ve got to change that mentality in a hurry, boys,” Elam said. “We play every game for a reason. Just because the records and stats don’t match up, that doesn’t determine who’s going to win for sure.
Challenge accepted.
Elam went to work, following a diligent process of transforming his players’ skill and mentality.
“Some of these kids were successful in other sports. I said, now we’ve got to take that same success and mentality from other sports and translate it to the baseball field,” Elam said. “A couple kids bought in the first year, then the next year, three, four, five kids bought in and in the third year more kids bought in. Honestly, the hardest thing was changing the mentality. Instead of showing up expecting to lose or thinking we had no shot, we were going in expecting to go in, play hard and work our butts off. We knew if we did the things we worked on in practice, we should be able to look up at the scoreboard at the end of the game and be happy with the result.”
By year four, Elam had undoubtedly changed the trajectory of the program, but a state title still seemed like a big leap. Consider that Glenwood was still searching for its first state tournament appearance ever at the time, despite winning seasons under Elam.
But 2010 was a special year because of a special group of players.
“Just talking about that season and remembering how some things went, I get chills thinking about it still,” Elam said. “I finished my high school career in the state tournament, had four great years of Division 1 baseball and then for the Rockies, and I will say (2010) is probably my most memorable season in my baseball career.”
Glenwood had talent, sure. They also had more than that.
“Did we have a whole bunch of Division 1 baseball players? No, we had one and that was Taylor Kaufman. But, we had some good athletes, some tough, hard-nosed kids that would run through the outfield wall not just for me, but for each other,” Elam said.
Kaufman, a junior in 2010, eventually went on to play for Iowa and was a nightmare for opponents both on the mound and in the batter’s box for the Rams.
The Rams rolled through the regular season and postseason with a 27-7 record, punching their first ticket to state in program history. While it was a great accomplishment and proof of the drastic turnaround, Elam didn’t want his players being satisfied. Elam and assistant coach Curt Kaufman made a point to discuss that with the team.
“That was one of our biggest fears … but we knew we had potential to keep playing. We didn’t want guys patting themselves on the back and being satisfied with just being there,” Elam said. “From the district finals until our first game at state, we sat down before every practice started and just made sure they knew what was going to happen when they showed up. I didn’t want them to get caught up in the atmosphere.”
One thing that showed up in Des Moines was the Glenwood pitching.
Kaufman took the ball in Glenwood’s Class 3A first-round matchup against Algona. The lefty tossed a gem, striking out 10 batters, only allowing four hits in six innings and improving to 11-0 on the season. Offensively, Kyle Wheeler had four hits and Bryan Harless added three for the Rams, which totaled 15 hits and won 11-2.
As they say, if it isn’t broke, don’t fix it.
“I’m one of the most superstitious baseball freaks ever known to man,” Elam said.
And with that, Elam and the Rams had a nice little routine going on at state.
It went something like this:
Get on the bus, drive to Des Moines Dowling Catholic High School to take batting practice. Get back on the bus, go to the mall, go to the food court and eat. Head to Principal Park to the same locker and go play. Get back on the bus and go back to Glenwood.
Rinse and repeat.
It worked again, as this time Matt Schulz – who went on to pitch at Wayne State – fired a two-hitter in Glenwood’s 3-2 semifinal victory over DeWitt Central.
Now one win away from a state title, life threw the Rams a curveball.
“We were on the bus watching movies, relaxing when the Dowling coach called me and said we have a problem,” Elam said. “Their sprinklers had run all night and the field was underwater.”
Elam got on the phone and started calling around, while trying to stay calm. Eventually, he got ahold of the Johnston head coach. He told Elam that the field was open and the nets were out and to go ahead and take batting practice there.
Crisis averted.
Harless, Glenwood’s senior catcher, was also overcoming adversity of his own.
During a district game while pitching, Harless heard something pop in his arm.
“He could throw to the pitcher OK, but couldn’t get anything on a throw to second base. He was such a tough kid, he wouldn’t let me take him out of the lineup,” Elam said.
But he did ask his coach what to do if a runner tried to steal, to which Elam said, “just drop the ball on the exchange.”
Elam changed up Glenwood’s pregame and pre-inning warmups and nobody throughout the state tourney caught on.
In the championship, Trent James had three hits, Nick Wells added two hits and two RBI, while Kaufman threw all seven innings, striking out 10, while allowing just one run for the victory and Glenwood’s first baseball state championship.
“I made sure I was the last one on the dog pile,” Elam said. “We had the best crowds of anyone that entire state tournament. I remember the bus ride back and how fast it went. Nobody wanted it to be over because we were all celebrating and having so much fun. I have a lot of good, good memories from that whole season. That was a great group of kids and they all had each other’s backs and were working for the same goal.”
