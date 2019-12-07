The first game of the season. A 21-point first quarter. A running clock in the second half.
It all adds up to a season-opening victory for Abraham Lincoln, pounding Sioux City North into submission, 67-27.
Not satisfied with its scoring outburst in the first quarter, Abraham Lincoln scored 22 more points in the second to begin the running clock and coast to victory.
“First game of the year, you’re never quite sure how the kids are going to come out,” Abraham Lincoln coach Jason Isaacson said. “I absolutely loved our energy. The kids really competed the entire time.
“Offensively, they really share the ball, which is great, but our defensive energy created a ton of easy buckets for us and that was big for the lead.”
With South Dakota State and UNO watching, A.L. sophomore guard Josh Dix led the offense with 19 points. Dix was 7 of 14 from the field and made 3 of 4 free throws to go along with his five rebounds and two steals.
“The kid is just a gym rat; he’s been working his butt off all offseason,” Isaacson said. “He’s not really too hidden of a secret. We’ve known that he can have a big year this year if he stays healthy. It was nice to see him play well, he’s been working real hard.
“He’s super well rounded. He’s a big guard who can shoot and drive, and he’s really strong. Being able to do a little bit of everything is big for him.”
Dix, who shot over 50% on 3-pointers as a freshman, received his first Division I basketball scholarship in early September from South Dakota State.
“It was pretty exciting when I heard that,” Dix said. “I’ll just be grateful for every offer I get.”
Playing it coy, rightfully so, Dix said he is focused on high school basketball right now. He does want to play basketball in college, but doesn’t have any favorites at the moment. What does Dix think are the strengths of his game?
“I think I find my teammates well, rebounding and scoring,” Dix said. Speaking about Friday’s game, Dix said, “We defended really well and were able to run in transition. We’ve been preaching pace all week.”
Senior guard Matt Evans finished with 12 points on 5 of 6 shooting, while getting three rebounds and two steals.
“One of my favorite kids I’ve ever coached,” Isaacson said. “His energy, he’s just relentless out there. Gets every loose ball for us, rebounds, put backs, just scores in a bunch of ways and he’s been working on his shooting. Hit a three tonight, was glad to see that. He does a lot of things and just brings so much energy to the team.”
Off the bench, Devin Nichols, Jamison Gruber and Noah Sandbothe scored six points apiece. Christian Tidiane added four points, six rebounds and three blocks. That’s production from a senior, sophomore and two juniors.
“We’re fairly balanced in each grade from sophomore up to senior,” Isaacson said. “Jamison Gruber is a young sophomore who was our sixth man off the bench tonight. He brings us a pretty good spark.
“If we can just keep staying in that one day kind of mindset, just keep getting better each day, by the end of the year I’ll think we’ll be pretty tough. We don’t have one big 6-8 guy, but we’ve got a lot collective length, 6-2 to 6-4 guys which helps defensively shrink the floor.”
Abraham Lincoln played a lot of players in its first game. Isaacson is excited about the potential he has with his bench.
“It’s a great problem to have,” Isaacson said. “It creates a really competitive practice. It’s been going real good so far. Tonight worked out, but it’s going to be tough to play everyone.”
Up next for Abraham Lincoln is a trip to Des Moines Hoover today.
“Hoover has always been tough as nails,” Isaacson said. “I think they graduated a lot of kids, but they’ll be good. It will be a good test.”
A.L. (1-0) 21 22 12 12 67
S.C.N. (0-1) 8 4 6 9 27
A.L. scoring leaders: Josh Dix 6-14 3-4 19, Matt Evans 5-7 1-2 12, Devin Nichols 2-5 0-0 6, Jamison Gruber 3-5 0-1 6, Noah Sandbothe 3-5 0-0 6, Christian Tidiane 1-2 2-4 4, Ben Waugh 2-2 0-0 4
