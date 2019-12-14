A strong defensive effort propelled Abrahahm Lincoln to a 64-18 victory over crosstown and Missouri River Conference rival Thomas Jefferson.
The Lynx held the Yellow Jackets scoreless in the first half on their way to a 19-0 lead. They never looked back from there. Eleven players scored in the winning effort, led by Jamison Gruber’s 10.
“You never know in a city game how it’s going to go,” A.L. coach Jason Isaacson said. “I was really happy that our kids came out locked in from the beginning.
“It was a great first quarter, holding them scoreless, so I was really happy with that. We were super unselfish tonight. Our leading scorer had 10 points, and we had a bunch of guys score. Six different guys hit a 3 in the first half, so we were playing really good basketball.”
Qu’Ran Owens led the Yellow Jackets with nine points Friday.
“Another tough night for us offensively as we were never able to find a rhythm,” T.J. coach Nate Kreifels said. “A.L.’s defensive intensity made us uncomfortable, and we struggled to find great looks.
“On the other end of the floor, they came at us in waves, and we simply couldn’t get enough stops. We will continue to work hard in practice and will be ready to go Tuesday night at Le Mars.”
Abraham Lincoln (4-0, 3-0) 19 24 15 6 — 64
Thomas Jefferson (0-4, 0-3) 0 8 8 2 — 18
AL: Christian Tidiane 6, Lennx Brown 5, JR Knauss 4, Jamison Gruber 10, Josh Dix 9, Kaden Baxter 5, Devin Nichols 8, Andrew Christensen 3, Quentin Bradley 4, Greg Chinowth 3, Noah Sandbothe 7.
TJ: Reese Schlotfeld 2, Aiden Flynn 3, Wimach Gilo 2, Austin Schubert 2, Qu’Ran Owens 9.
