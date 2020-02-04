After falling to Lewis Central by only 12 pins at last week’s city bowling meet, the Abraham Lincoln boys turned the tables on the Titans, prevailing Monday in a triangular at Thunderbowl that also included Tri-Center.
The Lynx boys defeated the Titans by a score 2,911-2,724. A.L.’s Carter James (446) and Eric McCoy (413) each eclipsed the 400-mark in their two-game totals. Lewis Central was paced by Zach McDaniel (395) and Tri-Center by Luke Lehan (284).
In girls competition, Lewis Central prevailed over second-place A.L. by a score of 2,226-2,152.
L.C.’s Aleesha Oden had the high mark of the day, rolling a two-game total of 365. A.L. was led by Kylee Hoffman (333) and Tri-Center by Meredith Maassen (321).
Girls team scores
1, Lewis Central 2,226; 2, Abraham Lincoln 2,152; 3, Tri-Center 1,933.
Lewis Central scores
Aleesha Oden 365, Jerika Koopmeiners 331, Audriauna De Long 295, Savanah Wayman 290, Addee Murray 258, Baylee Allan 257.
Abraham Lincoln
Kylee Hoffman 333, Jennica Soar 327, Abigail Rodriguez 300, Ashley Hipnar 271, Abigail Rodriguez 300, Tatum Mark 174.
Tri-Center
Meredith Maassen 321, Charolette Guenero 270, Abby Schuett 267, Kyla Corrin 256, Laura 240, Desi Macias 224.
Boys team scores
1, Abraham Lincoln 2,911; 2, Lewis Central 2,724; 3, Tri-Center 2,001.
Abraham Lincoln scores
Carter James 446, Eric McCoy 413, Rocky Rubink 371, Conner Roberts 342, Jared Kaufman 340, Bennett Olsen 320.
Lewis Central
Zach McDaniel 395, Lucas McDaniel 372, Ben Lopez 370, Anthony Trevino 330, Hunter Mersick 320, Eli Sunderman 283.
Tri-Center
Luke Lehan 284, Trace Conn 280, Kaleb Smith 265, Spencer Heine 251, Grant Way 248, Evan Nelson 247.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.