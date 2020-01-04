HARLAN — In a battle of unbeaten ranked boys basketball teams, Class 4-A No. 10 Abraham Lincoln remained perfect Friday night after 53-38 win over Class 3-A No. 6 Harlan.
In its first game back from break, an offensive rhythm didn’t come easy for A.L., but head coach Jason Isaacson liked what he saw from a defensive and rebounding standpoint.
“We defended really well,” Isaacson said. “Offensively, we didn’t find a great flow tonight, but our guys crashed the glass really hard. Noah Sandbothe gave us a huge spark, getting a couple of offensive rebound putbacks in the first half.”
Josh Dix led the Lynx in scoring with 20 points. Jamison Gruber and Matt Evans chipped in eight and seven points, respectively.
A.L.’s next test will be against Bellevue West (Neb.) at the MAC Shootout next on Jan. 11.
Abraham Lincoln (8-0) 9 16 11 17 — 53
Harlan (6-1) 8 5 4 21 — 38
AL: Lennx Brown 3, Jamison Gruber 8, Josh Dix 20, Matt Evans 7, Kaden Baxter 6, Tim McCarthy 1, Andrew Christensen 2, Noah Sandbothe 6.
H: Connor Bruck 10, Michael Erlmeier 6, Will McLaughlin 4, Johnathan Monson 4, Michael Heithoff 2, Aidan Hall 2, Connor Frame 5, Isaiah Ahrenholtz 5.
