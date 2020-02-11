Le Mars was the big winner at Monday’s Missouri River Conference bowling meet at Thunderbowl, prevailing in both the girls and boys team standings.
Thomas Jefferson finished second in the girls standings (2,487 points) and Abraham Lincoln was third (2,087).
In boys competition, Abraham Lincoln finished second (2,819) and Thomas Jefferson was fifth (2,548).
The Abraham Lincoln girls had a pair of all-conference bowlers who finished in the top 12. Kylee Hoffman was third (383) and Jennica Soar was fourth (363).
The T.J. girls had a trio of all-conference bowlers in Emily Eikenberry (fifth, 362), Madison Baxter (sixth, 347) and Natalie Arnold (11th, 335).
In boys competition, Abraham Lincoln had two all-conference bowlers in Eric McCoy (seventh, 424) and Carter James (eighth, 413).
Thomas Jefferson’s Josh Chavarria also earned all-conference honors, finishing 11th (396).
Girls team scores
1, Le Mars 2,760; 2, Thomas Jefferson 2,487; 3, Abraham Lincoln 2,087; 4, Sioux City North 1,940; 5, Sioux City East 1,927; 6, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1,919; Sioux City West 1,739.
All-MRC bowlers
1, Kaitlein Konz, Le Mars, 444; 2, Sam Schienfen, Le Mars, 405; 3, Kylee Hoffman, Abraham Lincoln, 383; 4, Jennica Soar, Abraham Lincoln, 363; 5, Emily Eikenberry, Thomas Jefferson, 362; 6, Madison Baxter, Thomas Jefferson, 347; 7, Olivia Schiefen, Le Mars, 347; 8, Sam Sonier, SC North, 347; 9, Riayn Hooboth, Le Mars, 346; 10, Emily Peters, Le Mars, 337; 11, Natalie Arnold, Thomas Jefferson, 335; 12, Lexi Shockley, SBL, 331.
Boys team scores
1, Le Mars 3,253; 2, Abraham Lincoln 2,819; 3, Sioux City East 2,651; 4, Sioux City West 2,581; 5, Thomas Jefferson 2,548; 6, Sioux City North 2,519; 7, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2,281.
All-MRC bowlers
1, Lane Poulson, Le Mars, 483; 2, Brady Poulson, Le Mars, 480; 3, Lukas Clark, SC North, 449; 4, Evan Berkenps, Le Mars, 447; 5, Jorden Presenal, Le Mars, 439; 6, Braden Johnson , SBL, 428; 7, Eric McCoy, Abraham Lincoln, 424; 8, Carter James, Abraham Lincoln, 413; 9, Trey Whiddom, Le Mars, 402; 10, Nate Patterson, SC West, 398; 11, Josh Chavarria, Thomas Jefferson, 396; 12, Caleb Winter, SC East, 396.
