Since March, education and athletics around the country are operating under a new normal.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person classes are no longer possible. As a result, innovation is necessary in order for high schools to continue to provide students with lessons in life and sports.
Jacey Stratton has helped spearhead that charge at Abraham Lincoln. A college student and the junior varsity volleyball and freshman girls basketball coach, Stratton has organized virtual student gatherings that teach her pupils leadership skills that are valuable in both life and athletics.
Stratton, a Moville native, organizes Google Hangout sessions that are aimed to teach students at a young age the importance of leadership. There are Q-&-A sessions, general discussions, daily challenges and simple tasks that Stratton puts together tailored toward leadership in daily life and in the sports world.
Additionally, guest speakers are used weekly. Guests have included former Daily Nonpareil City Girls Athlete of the Year Kylie Ferguson from St. Albert and Kiana Phelps, a thrower for the University of Oregon track and field team who won state championships in both the discus and shot put while at Kingsley-Pierson High School in Kingsley.
“I want to help my athletes whichever way I can, whether it’s with skill development or leadership,” Stratton said. “Whatever it is, I just want something for all of these athletes that maybe I wish I would’ve had to become a better teammate, a better leader. And not just within sports, within the school, within the community. Those are skills that I think are important, and if we can work on developing those earlier, it’s going to be helpful for the kids.”
To date, the virtual meetings have been attended by A.L. students only, but Stratton said anyone interested in attending is invited. Meetings typically are held Mondays at 10 a.m., but the time can be subject to change, depending on the schedule of the speaker. It’s best to check Stratton’s Twitter handle @Coach_Stratton3 for any changes or updates to the schedule. Being an athlete isn’t a requirement, either. Anyone is welcome.
“It’s an interesting time, but I think it’s a blessing,” Stratton said. “Some of my athletes that I try to stay in contact with now, as well as myself, are finding things to do that we maybe didn’t make time for previously. I’ve encouraged my athletes to find something new. Pick up a new skill.
“If you go out and go for a run, train so you can run for distance. If you want to take up yoga, practice yoga. Find something that you like, give it a shot and see what comes of it.”
Stratton has been pleased with the response to the meetings so far. She hopes to continue with similar lessons once students return to school.
“Really, COVID-19 and Twitter got it going; now that it’s going, I’m looking to keep building,” she said. “The kids have been great. They’ve been really receptive. They’ve been really interactive. They get reflection questions with the speakers. The feedback from them has been amazing. They’ve been enjoying it.”
