Toughness is a trait the Abraham Lincoln boys basketball team has displayed all season. It’s one of the contributing factors to their 20-win season and 12-game winning streak entering Friday’s substate semifinal clash against Urbandale.
And toughness is the primary reason the Lynx (21-1) are now just one win from qualifying for their first state tournament since 2016.
Facing an eight-point deficit on their home floor with 6:46 remaining in the third quarter Friday, the Lynx buckled down and made sure their season would live to see another game. From that point on, A.L. outscored the J-Hawks 28-13 over the final 14:46 of the game to earn a 42-35 victory.
Josh Dix led the way for the Lynx with 15 points, and Christian Tidiane added 14, but the defense made the victory possible. After a first quarter that saw the Lynx fall behind 13-6, A.L. yielded no more than eight points in any of the final three quarters. It also held Urbandale scoreless over the first 4:07 of the fourth quarter.
“This time of the year, adversity is going to come, whether you like it or not,” A.L. coach Jason Isaacson said. “It’s going to be a grind. We knew (Urbandale) was a good team going in.”
Friday’s victory puts the Lynx into Tuesday night’s Class 4-A substate 8 final at Iowa Western Community College where they will clash with West Des Moines Dowling (15-7). Urbandale closes at 10-13.
A.L. struggled out of the gate offensively in the first half, converting on 6 of 18 field goal attempts (33%) and staring at a 20-14 halftime deficit. The Lynx cut the lead to three by the end of the third and made their move in the fourth.
Down 27-24, Tidiane found teammate Kaden Baxter for a corner 3. He was fouled on the release and made the basket and buried the subsequent free throw to convert a four-point play, giving the Lynx their first lead since the first basket of the game.
Following Baxter’s momentum-swinging four-point play, the Lynx never relinquished the lead.
“That was huge,” said Dix, who tallied eight fourth-quarter points. “He’s stepped up for us all year in big moments, and that was just another one.”
A.L.’s advantage grew to 32-27 before Urbandale had one final charge. A Cal Watson 3-pointer with 2:54 to go brought the J-Hawks within 33-32, but Dix answered with a 3 on the ensuing possession to push the lead back to four. The Lynx’s lead never fell below two the rest of the way.
Despite facing a nine-point deficit at one point in the first half, A.L. never wavered Friday. Effort and defense made sure of that.
“As a program, we pride ourselves on defense,” Tidiane said. “That’s something that we really want to do well. The defense came, and we were able to win.”
One more win will put the Lynx back in the state tournament.
“These kids have been tough all year long,” Isaacson said. “They’ve kind of been counted out from the beginning of the year, and to have the kind of year that they’re having, it all goes back to their toughness. Josh has been phenomenal offensively, but all those guys are buying in with defense and rebounding.”
Urbandale (10-13) 13 7 7 8 – 35
Abraham Lincoln (21-1) 6 8 10 18 – 42
U: Drew Dykstra 4, Dylan Sams 3, Grant DeKruyf 3, Dillon Kuehl 7, Cal Watson 15, Chance Knox 3.
AL: Josh Dix 15, Matt Evans 2, Kaden Baxter 7, Andrew Christensen 2, Christian Tidiane 14, Noah Sandbothe 2.
