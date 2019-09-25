Abraham Lincoln could smell a fifth set against the second-ranked team in Class 4-A, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, on Tuesday night as it built a 16-9 lead in the fourth set.
But the tough and versatile Warriors mounted a comeback, taking 16 of the final 21 points of the set to win the match between ranked Missouri River Conference foes, 18-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-21.
“I think we started playing a little safe and worrying about outcome instead of the point. You just gotta worry about that point,” Lynx coach Katie Darrington said.
SB-L coach Renee Winkel said her team has faced similar situations this season.
“It’s not the first time it’s happened this season,” Winkel said of the deficit. “They hate to lose. They find a way to get out of it. We’ll spot people points and make it dramatic. That’s just kind of what we do right now.”
Winkel commended the play of senior hitters Elle Sneller and Regina Rogers during the pivotal moments of the fourth set comeback. A block by Sneller and Rogers brought the Warriors within one at 17-16. Emma Salker then fired two aces in a row to give SB-L the lead.
A.L. continued to fight, and a Baylie Girres ace gave the lead back to the Lynx at 19-18. Sam Christiansen perfectly placed a ball deep in the back corner for the Lynx’ final lead of the night at 20-19.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton won five of the final seven points — punctuated by two of Kenzie Foley’s 15 kills on the night — to put the match away.
“We don’t have a hitter we are trying to hide by any means,” Winkel said of her team’s versatility. “We talk about this, one person isn’t the team; it’s going to take all six to get it done.”
Darrington said, “We kind of coasted and played safe. You can’t play safe. You have to be aggressive on defense and aggressive on offense.”
Early in the match, A.L. was aggressive, leading to a 25-18 opening-set victory. The Class 5-A No. 8 Lynx took a 6-6 tie and extended to a 13-6 lead. Senior Elaina Bohnet finished the opening set with seven kills.
SB-L didn’t put together consecutive points won on its serve in the entire first set, and senior leader Kenzie Foley didn’t have a kill until the 30th point.
“I have a really young team, it’s homecoming week, it’s a lot of sophomores on the court who haven’t played in this environment before. A lot of of nerves in the first set,” Winkel said, “and we weren’t executing the plan we needed to do to beat AL.”
The Warriors made some adjustments to their blocking scheme in the second set, frustrating A.L.’s offense.
“They made that block adjustment in the second and that got in our heads,” Darrington said.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton continued to put pressure on A.L. throughout the second and third sets, throwing waves of hitters at the Lynx. The 6-1 Sneller, 6-0 Foley, 5-11 Salker, and 5-8 Rogers pressured the Lynx hitters and kept the A.L. defense guessing a bit.
“I don’t have a weak spot right now. Everyone can play; everyone can make a shot,” Winkel said.
Darrington really wanted to see her team get back to playing loose, and playing with some tempo.
“Started to get safe, not swinging as well, not seeing it. We weren’t moving the ball around as much,” she said.
During a timeout in the fourth set, Darrington implored her team to be aggressive.
“Let’s be aggressive and keep attacking. Sometimes we just go with putting that easy ball to them,” she said. “‘No, go after it.’ No one wins a game tipping, otherwise this game would be super easy.”
Winkel was proud of her young team’s effort, even after the slow start.
“They’re young, they’re immature, they’re not as consistent as they need to be right now, but they fight,” she said. “That’s the hardest thing to teach, and that’s what this group has.”
Darrington said she will get her team back in the gym tomorrow for practice, and the message is simple.
“Stay hungry,” she said. “This has got to make you motivated. Stay hungry. Stay focused.”
The Lynx are back in action this weekend in the Sioux City East tournament, while the Warriors will be at Unity Christian.
AL (17-3) 25 19 20 21
SBL (17-1) 18 25 25 25
