JOHNSTON — Abraham Lincoln fell to Johnston in the Class 5-A Region 3 finals 66-45 Tuesday night to end its 2019-20 campaign.
Johnston’s Kendall Nead and Anna Gossling scored 20 and 17 points, respectively.
The Lynx finished their season 16-7 overall and head coach Chad Schaa is proud of his teams’ effort throughout the year.
“They put so much time and effort in this summer and this winter investing into this basketball program and we were just so proud of their effort,” Schaa said. “Our seniors and what they’ve done for our program, there’s no words to describe. In their four years of playing varsity, they had 51 wins for us and that’s the most in my 12 years as a coach of a group of girls through four years of playing.”
Abraham Lincoln (16-7) 11 11 6 17 — 45
Johnston (21-2) 22 15 13 16 — 66
AL: Sam Christiansen 4, Moriah Heilesen 3, Khloe Herzog 1, Kayla Schleifman 4, Alexis Pomernackas 3, Baylie Girres 2, Julia Wagoner 15, Lucy Turner 13.
J: Maya McDermott 4, Zoey Buchan 12, Anna Gossling 17, Kayla Frickenstein 2, Molly Noelck 8, Kendall Nead 20, Allie Hart 2, Audrey Till 2.
