Josh Dix took his game to another level this season, guiding Abraham Lincoln High School to a city-best 21-2 record. Just a sophomore, the 6-foot-3 standout increased his scoring average from 10.2 points per game as a freshman to 17.5 this season, while shooting 52.5% from the field, 39.3% from 3-point range and 77.6% from the free throw line. He also averaged two assists and nearly five rebounds per game and led the team with 37 steals.
That production earns Dix the selection of The Daily Nonpareil’s City Boy Basketball Player of the Year for the 2019-20 season. He becomes the sixth A.L. player in the past seven years to win the award and the 11th Lynx player to win in the 33 years the honor has been awarded.
Asked what was responsible for the big spike in numbers, both coach and player had similar responses.
“I put in a lot of work, and my coaches and teammates trust me,” Dix said.
Lynx head coach Jason Isaacson echoed those sentiments.
“He’s a gym rat. He’s just a worker,” Isaacson said. “He’s constantly trying to add stuff to his game and wants to get better. That’s a testament to his work ethic and hunger. He puts in a lot of time. We do workouts in the summer, but he goes above and beyond that.”
Currently, Dix has a scholarship offer from South Dakota State, along with other schools showing interest. It appeared that this offseason would go a long way in terms of increasing his visibility to college coaches. However, AAU ball is up in the air right now as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact regularly scheduled life.
“We had a good amount of coaches come check out games, which was great for him and really for all our kids. I think the next thing was, they wanted to see him on the AAU circuit,” Isaacson said. “He has the South Dakota State offer and I think some other teams are close. He’s got about nine or 10 schools on him right now, and I think that’s only going to grow once he gets out there and has a chance to be seen a little more.”
Regardless what happens with AAU, the Class 4-A third-team all-state selection will be in the lab.
“The recruiting process has been going good. The coaches have just been telling me to keep working,” Dix said. “Right now, I’m just lifting, getting shots up and am working on my vertical (jump). I want to get better at my counter moves, and also going to my right hand, because I’m better going left than right.”
Isaacson cites Dix’s versatility when explaining what makes him such a headache for opposing defenses, and has no doubt Dix will add to his bag of tricks as a junior.
“He’s versatile. He can score in so many different ways,” Isaacson said. “As coaches, we talk about scoring at three different levels, the 3-point line, mid-range and at the rim. He can do all that, but also post up on the mid-block or down low. He can really do a lot of things offensively, which makes him tough to guard.”
Versatility combined with drive has been the key to success and will continue to help him reach his goal of playing at the next level, according to his coach.
“He’s definitely not content or ready to be done. To take another jump and reach his goal of playing Division I basketball, he knows he’s got to get bigger, faster and stronger,” Isaacson said. “He’s lifting his butt off, doing some agility work to get a little quicker and he just continues to add different tools to his game. Shooting is something he’s always working on, but he’s adding different ways to score the ball.”
A constant driving force for Dix is how this season ended.
Despite a 21-2 record, A.L. missed the state tournament after falling to West Des Moines Dowling in a substate final. Trying to return the Lynx to state for the first time since 2016 is something Dix wants to check off the list.
“It’s going to motivate all of us,” Dix said. “Since we didn’t get the seniors (to state) last year we’re going to try and get them there this year.”
Dix is already someone teammates look to, but that will be ramped up next season as an upperclassman. Isaacson is looking for his playmaker to also take a leap in terms of leadership and believes it’s the next step in his progression of an all-around player.
“His next step is to be a little more vocal. We had a great senior class and he was a sophomore, and he was a leader for us this year,” Isaacson said. “Obviously, when a guy is that good, people don’t really care about age, they’re looking at (him) during adversity to see how he handles it. This year, I thought he was great in that regard. When we were struggling or needed a bucket, a stop or just some energy, he was always there for us. The next step is just some more of the day-to-day leadership and not just in the big games. We’re going to challenge him to do that this offseason and summer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.