The Abraham Lincoln football team finished the 2018 season with just one win in a season that included a 47-20 loss at the hands of the Sioux City North Stars.
After just one week of the 2019 campaign, the Lynx have equaled last season’s win total and avenged that loss with a 29-18 victory Friday night at Gale Wickersham Stadium over the visiting Stars.
“Winning is a lot more fun, that’s for sure,” A.L. coach John Wolfe said. “We didn’t play clean, but you expect that in week one.”
A.L.’s first three possessions left a lot to be desired as it fumbled on the second play from scrimmage and then had two consecutive three-and-outs. But then, the Lynx took advantage of two huge Sioux City North miscues. With 7:20 remaining in the first half, North fumbled inside its own 10. Lynx junior placekicker Alex Stogdill put the Lynx up 3-0.
On the ensuing North possession, the Stars snapped the ball over the punter’s head, giving the Lynx the ball for the second consecutive time at the 8-yard line. This time, A.L. capitalized with a touchdown on a 5-yard Anthony Oberlin run. The Lynx also scored the two-point conversion, building an 11-0 lead.
The A.L. defense forced North to punt again, leading to another Lynx score. This time it was of the big-play variety as A.L. junior signal caller Lennx Brown found Chase Riche streaking down the field for a 76-yard touchdown strike. Stogdill’s kick made it 18-0 and it looked like the Lynx were off to the races.
But North wasn’t going away quietly. The Stars drove the length of the field in under a minute to close the half with a touchdown to trail 18-6.
After the teams traded third-quarter possessions, A.L. took a big step towards sealing the victory. One play after Brown escaped a sure sack and scampered for seven yards, he found Lucas Spanjer on a slant route that covered 40 yards for a touchdown. Another two-point conversion pushed the score to 26-6.
“The guys competed,” Wolfe said of his squad. “The attitudes were phenomenal. We gave up a few plays, but we came back and made a few adjustments and the kids were willing to do that.
In the fourth quarter, North scored two touchdowns late and Stogdill hit a 38-yard field goal for the final margin.
On the night, Brown finished 7-of-10 passing for 133 yards and two touchdowns. Oberlin led the Lynx on the ground with 108 yards on 22 carries and a touchdown.
The Lynx are back in action next Friday night when they host Denison-Schleswig.
“Hopefully we can get geared up for Denison in week two,” Wolfe said. “That’s another game we’ve gotta get back from last year.”
Abraham Lincon (1-0) 0 18 8 3 — 29
Sioux City North (0-1) 0 6 0 12 — 18
AL: Alex Stogdill 25 kick
AL: Anthony Oberlin 5 run (Nicholas Garner 2 pass from Lenxx Brown)
AL: Chase Riche 76 pass from Brown (Stogdill kick)
SCN: Dante Hanson 16 pass from Gavin Hauge (Attempt no good)
AL: Lucas Spanjer 40 pass from Brown (Brown 2 run)
SCN: Brady Wavrunek 12 run (Attempt no good)
AL: Stogdill 38 kick
SCN: Dante Hanson 30 pass from Landen Lovrien (Attempt no good)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.