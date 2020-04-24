Today concludes this year’s spring sports previews with a look at the four girls high school tennis teams in the city.
Although the season has been cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, hopefully these previews did something for the coaches, fans and players – especially the seniors.
With that said, here’s a glance at what would have been for girls tennis in Council Bluffs.
Abraham Lincoln
Coach: Bryan Pregon
A large, but relatively inexperienced roster of over 40 girls was ready to hit the courts for Abraham Lincoln. For some, it was a battle to claim one of six varsity spots, while others we simply trying to lay a foundation and learn the game. Obviously, neither of those things will take place, and while everyone is disappointed, A.L. head coach Bryan Pregon said he thinks his kids realize why the decision to cancel spring sports was made.
“I think they’re disappointed of course, but understand the nature of the situation we’re in,” Pregon said.
Pregon was approaching this season with the mindset of getting a big chunk of his roster valuable match experience for the future.
“I was looking to get a lot of the girls who are less experienced an opportunity to gain experience” he said. “The team this year would have been fairly inexperienced, but I do have a few juniors and seniors. We have a fairly large roster with over 40 girls on the team, but it’s a variety of skill levels. One of the things I’m disappointed in is not getting the chance to have some of those match play experiences for the girls, so they can improve.”
One of the draws to high school tennis is that it is a “no cut” sport. Although interest was high this year, Pregon knows a missed season may make it harder to get kids out next spring.
“We’ve done a pretty good job of recruiting kids to tennis. Any kid that wants to participate, as long as they’re academically eligible, will have a place somewhere on the team,” he said. “We’ve done a good job encouraging first-time players who maybe don’t have aspirations of playing varsity, but want a fun, social sport they can do with their friends. I feel like we’ll have to take a second chance to try and convince some of those girls to come back out (next season).”
Lewis Central
Coach: Aaron Rodenburg
Defending city champion Lewis Central was looking to defend that title under first-year head coach Aaron Rodenburg, who was set to start his first full season after serving as an assistant. Rodenburg got a taste of being a head coach last season, finishing the year in that role before officially taking the reins this season. Rodenburg says he doesn’t have an exact answer as to how his players are dealing with the news.
“I didn’t hear a lot from the girls. I think they’re still kind of in shock,” he said.
The Titans were looking to last year’s No. 3 singles player, senior Kennedy Korner to be an important piece this season and likely No. 1 after an injury and lack of participation scratched last year’s top two players. Korner, along with fellow senior Regan Halbrook represented the only two senior returners from last year’s team.
St. Albert
Co-coaches: Teri Oltmans Miller, Kevin White
Teri Oltmans Miller certainly got thrown a curveball in her first season as co-head coach of the St. Albert girls tennis team. A common theme among city tennis coaches has been retention, and she has a plan.
“Communication is paramount,” she said. “We’ve continued to communicate with the students, even after the announcement was made. I anticipate I’ll stay in communication with them.”
Reegan Wolford and Abby Barnes represented the two lone returning seniors for St. Albert, along with a pair of senior newcomers giving tennis a try for the first time.
“It’s very exciting, but now obviously disappointing, because that spurs interest. When we have new students decide to give us a try it’s always a positive for the sport,” Oltmans Miller said.
Thomas Jefferson
Coach: Matt Connor
Thomas Jefferson head coach Matt Connor had every varsity player returning from last year and was primed for a good tennis season.
While not surprised by the cancellation of the season, Connor feels for the seniors.
“I was not too terribly surprised, I kind of felt that’s what would probably happen. I was holding out hope that we could at least get in a shortened season, but deep down you kind of knew it would end up this way,” Connor said. “A couple of the kids texted me … and you know they’re bummed out, especially the seniors. We had a bunch of seniors and they had some big plans for a great season.”
Seniors Allisa Schubert, Jenna Midkiff, Natalie Clark and Olivia Poole all returned with top-six varsity experience.
“(They) were coming back and we had a pretty good season last year. We finished second in conference and second in the city. Jenna and Allisa finished third at regionals and were one win from going to state. You feel like you’re going to hopefully build on those things, and that’s what we were all thinking about and planning.”
