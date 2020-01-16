For a lesson on the best way to turn a negative into a positive, look to the St. Albert girls basketball team.
The Saintes didn’t come out of the gates this season firing on all cylinders. They started 2-3 and took some time to iron out the wrinkles.
But only a month later, the vibe of the Saintes’ season is different. They’ve won six straight. They’re finding the best ways to utilize their versatility and athleticism, and now they find themselves in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s Class 1-A rankings at No. 14.
So what happened? How has St. Albert coach Dick Wettengel’s squad changed its fortunes in so little time? It all started with the team’s back-to-back losses on Dec. 10 and 13 against Creston and Lewis Central. Junior guard Makenna Shepard missed both games that week to be with her family. Her absence and the two losses hurt, but the Saintes also learned important lessons about themselves.
“That week itself was tough for us, but what I found out that week with her gone, No. 1, was how important she is, and how well we competed without her,” Wettengel said.
“I was surprised. Creston beat us by five and Lewis Central beat us by 17, but it was how we competed in those games that I was happy with. It was a next-man-up type of thing. They picked up and competed hard in those two games. Once we got Makenna back into the flow of stuff, our team started coming together at that point.”
Thirty-four days have passed since that last loss. St. Albert is now tied for third in the always-competitive Hawkeye Ten Conference, and they’re playing in Class 1-A this season for the first time in Wettengel’s eight years as coach.
The Saintes’ rotation typically involves seven players. Junior Allie Petry, an Iowa State volleyball recruit, leads the team in points (18.3 per game) and rebounds (8.9). Shepard, an Iowa State soccer recruit, runs the point, averaging four assists per game. The other key contributors are seniors Bel Pershing, Jordyn Blaha, Keely Socha and Veronica Svajgl, and sophomore Lauren Williams.
“I just knew we had some tremendous athletes, and we had to use what they bring to the table,” Wettengel said. “It just played into how we play.”
The Saintes have identified themselves as a team that can disrupt opposing offenses with their athleticism. They’re allowing 41 points per game and scoring 57.
“The one thing that this group has been able to do during this time is put a tremendous amount of pressure on the ball,” Wettengel said. “That’s where I’m using our athletic ability. There are seven girls in the rotation, and we’ve used a couple others like when Makenna was gone or we had foul trouble. I’m playing to our athletic ability. We’re trying to put a great amount of pressure on the ball.”
At just past the hallway point in the season, Wettengel is pleased with the state of his team. But many tough challenges remain. Friday, St. Albert will play at Class 3-A No. 6 Red Oak. Class 4-A No. 4 Glenwood, 2-A No. 11 AHSTW and 5-A No. 14 Abraham Lincoln still await before the postseason.
It’s a tough stretch of games, but Wettengel believes he has the right mix of senior leadership and talent to finish strong and make this season even more special.
“These kids are competitive,” Wettengel said. “It comes from playing multiple sports. They’re not afraid.
“The other thing that has taken shape with this team is their closeness. They really, truly are a team. It’s not just those seven; it’s 14 girls, and that’s really what we have in our program right now. They’re all working together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.