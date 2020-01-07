Abraham Lincoln hosted a bowling triangular Monday at Thunderbowl lanes against Harlan and Sioux City North.
The A.L. boys went 2-0 on the day, trumping Harlan 2,758-2,732 and North 2,758-2,315.
A.L. freshman Eric McCoy was the high bowler Monday, rolling a 267 and 182 for a 449 series.
The A.L. girls earned a 2,023-1,984 triumph over Sioux City North and fell to Harlan 2,340-2,023.
A.L.’s Kylee Hoffman had a series of 310 to lead the way for the Lynx.
Team Results
Boys
Abraham Lincoln 2,758, Sioux City North 2,315
Abraham Lincoln 2,758, Harlan 2,732
Girls
Abraham Lincoln 2,023, Sioux City North 1,984
Harlan 2,340, Abraham Lincoln 2,023
