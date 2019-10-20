Abraham Lincoln never dropped a set, or a match for that matter, going 5-0 in the Lewis Central Invite and winning the Gold bracket Saturday.
A.L. defeated L.C. and Red Oak in bracket play. In pool play, the Lynx defeated Harlan, Sidney and Glenwood.
“We worked all week to stay motivated,” Abraham Lincoln coach Katie Darrington said. “We want to be playing our best ball at the end of the season, getting ready for regionals. I think we came in and did that.”
The Lynx were 3-0 after pool A play. The top four teams from pool play advanced to bracket play for single elimination. Red Oak was also unbeaten after pool play, winning the B side. Lewis Central and Sidney both went 2-1 in pool play, and rounded out the top four teams heading into bracket play. This was the fifth tournament out of six A.L. has won this season.
“I’m just proud of these kids,” Darrington said. “They’ve bought in, working hard, and practice is getting harder and harder every day. That’s just what you want to see this time of year.”
Even if fans only saw one match played by A.L. it was easy to see how much fun they were having.
“We stress that; volleyball shouldn’t be sour faces and boring,” Darrington said. “If we have high energy, and we go after every ball, every hustle play, every big kill, we should celebrate it. I think that’s been our strongest thing this year, our energy.”
Elaina Bohnet, fourth in Class 5-A coming into the tournament with 308 kills, led the offense with 36 kills on the day. Kayla Schleifman had 25 kills and 12 blocks, while Julia Wagoner added 21 kills, four aces and four blocks. Schleifman had back-to-back blocks during the second set of the L.C. match to help lead the Lynx to victory.
Running an up-tempo offense, A.L. setter Samantha Christiansen had 104 set assists on the day.
“We were able to play our fast game,” Darrington said. “If our passing is on-point, then Sam can run those offensive options going quick tempo. That’s what we strive for, is to get fast. Our kids feed off of it, they like running those quicks all over the net.”
To get into the finals of the Gold bracket against Red Oak, A.L. first had to deal with Lewis Central. The Lynx defeated L.C. 22-20 in the first set, and then 21-14 in the second. Bohnet accounted for three of the Lynx’s first-five points to get the set going.
Madisyn Havermann of Lewis Central had a big win at the net, and Delaney Esterling served an ace to tie the set at 20-20. At set point, Schleifman recorded her third kill to give A.L. a 1-0 set lead.
In the second set, it was Lewis Central who stormed out early offensively. L.C. Senior Megan Witte began heating up to give the Titans an early lead. Witte coming into the weekend was No. 2 in Class 4-A in kills with 389. Witte added 36 more kills to that total with her performance on the day.
Witte, committed to play volleyball at Northern Iowa, said Lewis Central had its spurts of good play, but still have some work to do in practice to reach their goals.
“We learned a lot about ourselves, personally and as a team,” Witte said. “They (Red Oak and A.L.) had more energy than us. They were playing more as a unit than us at times.”
After falling behind, Abraham Lincoln tied the set at 13-13. The Lynx then got big kills from Bohnet and Schleifman to grab the lead. Schleifman then had her two key blocks to make the score 20-14.
“It was a good match, between two good teams (L.C. and A.L.),” Lewis Central coach Mike Bond said. “We’re still trying to work out a kink here and there on some stuff we’re trying in the end. I think our defense played really good today, and I thought we had really good passing.”
Witte led the Titans offense in kills with 36, while Esterling added 24 kills, one-ace and two-blocks. Natalie Driver had 70 set assists on the day.
Glenwood defeated Maryville in the finals of the Silver bracket 21-17 and 21-15. On the day, Glenwood had wins over Maryville, Treynor and Harlan. The Rams were 1-2 after pool play with tough losses to Sidney and A.L. before going 2-0 in bracket play.
Of the eight teams competing in the Lewis Central Invite, three are ranked in the top 10 of their respective classes. Those rankings are, Class 1-A No. 1 Sidney, Class 4-A No. 6 Lewis Central and Class 3-A No. 8 Red Oak.
Stat leaders (kills-aces-blocks)
A.L. Elaina Bohnet (36-3-3), Kayla Schleifman (25-0-12), Julia Wagoner (21-4-4), Kayla Christiansen (104 set assists)
L.C. Megan Witte (36-0-1), Delaney Esterling (24-1-2), Natalie Driver (70 set assists)
