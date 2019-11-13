CEDAR RAPIDS — Ankeny snapped Abraham Lincoln’s 21-match win streak and ended the Lynx’s season with a 25-20, 25-15, 25-18 sweep in Class 5-A quarterfinal action at the state volleyball tournament. A.L. finished with a 38-4 record.
Ankeny will face No. 1 seed Cedar Falls (42-1) in the semifinals Thursday.
“Nerves played a big role tonight,” Abraham Lincoln coach Katie Darrington said. “I felt like we were doing a lot of chasing and not playing our game. We really gave into their game.”
A.L. got off to a tight start, playing from behind in the first set. Ankeny setter Phyona Schrader gave A.L. a lot of trouble at the net, attacking the two-ball instead of setting. Schrader finished the match with nine kills and 25 set assists.
“We were expecting lots of dumps from them,” A.L. senior Taylan Keefer said. “We didn’t realize that she was that tall, with that pass attempt.”
Keefer led the Abraham Lincoln defense with 17 digs. Elaina Bohnet had eight kills in the match while Julia Wagoner had seven.
“None of us on this team have been here before,” Bohnet said. “I think we came out a little frantic and nervous, and we never connected as a team. I think that was our biggest issue today.”
Ankeny applied pressure early and often against Abraham Lincoln. The Hawkettes controlled the match most of the way and never let A.L. get going.
“We didn’t do the things that we do well today,” Darrington said. “We knew coming up here, we’re a smaller team. We were hoping that if we could get our passing and ball handling going, which we’re usually very strong at, that we could run our fast offense. We just didn’t have the serve receive we needed. Nerves played a huge role in that.”
The loss is disappointing, but when time passes, the seniors can look back and appreciate how special this season was.
“Overall, this experience was something that we’ve wanted since freshman year,” Keefer said.
“I’ll be proud of my team,” Wagoner said. “We’ve come so far this season and these last four years that we have nothing to be ashamed of.”
Abraham Lincoln was one of only eight teams in Class 5-A that made it to Cedar Rapids. Before the state tournament, the Lynx hadn’t lost in over a month, and were two wins shy of 40 on the season.
“At the end of the day, we’re 38-4,” Darrington said. “I’m proud of what they’ve done, the outcome of that game does not define who we are.
“We deserved to be here, and I’m so proud of my seniors. Not everybody gets to be here. They’ve left their legacy, and been such great, strong leaders.”
Ankeny (37-5) 25 25 25
A.L. (38-4) 20 15 18
Stat leaders (kills, aces, blocks): A.L.: Elaina Bohnet (8-0-0), Julia Wagoner (7-0-1), Kayla Schleifman (5-0-1), Sam Christiansen (20 set assists, 15 digs), Taylan Keefer (17 digs). Ankeny: Isabelle Vacek (10-0-1), Phyona Schrader (9-3-6), Macy Wiederin (7-0-2), Schrader (25 set assists)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.