CEDAR RAPIDS — Ankeny defeated Abraham Lincoln in three sets to end the Lynx’s season. Abraham Lincoln finishes with a 38-4 record. Tuesday marked A.L.’s first loss in 21 matches.
Julia Wagoner led the offense for Abraham Lincoln with eight kills. Elaina Bohnet had seven kills and one block.
Phyona Schrader and Isabelle Vacek had 12 kills apiece to lead the way for Ankeny.
Ankeny (37-5) will face No. 1 seed Cedar falls (42-1) in the Class 5-A semifinals Thursday. Cedar Falls needed five sets to defeat No. 8 Waukee.
See NonpareilOnline.com later Tuesday for a full game story from Abraham Lincoln’s match.
