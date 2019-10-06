Nine schools, including three city schools, competed in Saturday’s Thomas Jefferson Invite.
Abraham Lincoln won the tournament, defeating St. Albert in the finals 25-13, 25-10.
“The team was focused from the start and finished very strong against St. Albert,” A.L. coach Katie Darrington said. “We are pushing ourselves to compete for every point, and the girls did a great job of that today.”
Elaina Bohnet racked up 29 kills and nine aces to help lead the Lynx to the tournament win. Sam Christiansen finished with 70 set assists on the day and Kayla Schleifman added 17 kills and 12 blocks.
St. Albert also enjoyed a productive day. It advanced to the finals with three sweeps and, Coach Angie Lantz knows Saturday’s tournament and her team’s matchup with Abraham Lincoln provided a good learning experience.
“Playing A.L. will make us a better team down the road,” she said. “A lot of players stood out today, and I believe the whole team deserves props.”
Thomas Jefferson finished the tournament 1-3, but head coach Bonnie Clinch focused on a lot of positives and knows where her team needs improvement.
“We did a really good job finding the holes in the defense of the teams we were playing and serving to the spots that we were calling,” Clinch said. “We just struggled finishing. They fought really well, just couldn’t quite put it all together.”
Clinch praised the efforts of Ellie Perrine, who didn’t have a hitting error until the third match and finished with seven kills. Jenna Midkiff tallied 62 set assists in the tournament, and T.J.’s two outside hitters, Liz Elkins and Ashlie Knecht, notched 26 and 17 kills, respectively.
Treynor also competed in the tournament and went 3-1 on the day, falling only to St. Albert. The Cardinals were led in kills by Kailey Rochholz, who had 18 on the day.
All three city schools play again on Tuesday. A.L. will play host to Sioux City West; St. Albert is in a triangular with Glenwood and Harlan at Harlan; and T.J. will play host Sioux City North.
Treynor’s next match is Thursday at home against Tri-Center.
Abraham Lincoln scores (29-3)
Abraham Lincoln 21 21
Shenandoah 7 12
Abraham Lincoln 21 21
Denison-Schleswig 13 11
Abraham Lincoln 21 21
Siouxland Christian 9 17
Abraham Lincoln 25 25
St. Albert 13 10
Other St. Albert scores (17-8)
St. Albert 21 21
Missouri Valley 10 10
St. Albert 22 21
Treynor 20 10
St. Albert 21 21
Thomas Jefferson 14 10
Other Thomas Jefferson scores (13-15)
Thomas Jefferson 21 11 12
Treynor 19 21 15
Thomas Jefferson 20 21 15
Missouri Valley 22 15 4
Thomas Jefferson 20 17
Shenandoah 25 25
Other Treynor scores (15-13)
Treynor 21 21
Missouri Valley 11 16
Treynor 18 25 15
Siouxland Christian 25 16 11
Tournament stat leaders (kills-aces-blocks)
Abraham Lincoln: Elaina Bohnet (29-9-5), Julia Wagoner (15-0-4), Sam Christiansen (7-5-2), Jillian Shanks (13-5-2), Baylie Girres (11-8-6), Kayla Schleifman (17-0-12). Digs leaders: Shanks, 36; Taylan Keefer, 35.
Thomas Jefferson: Ashlie Knecht (17-6-3), Rodnesia Smith-Carter (6-0-3), Torrie Rief (0-2-0), Liz Elkins (26-2-1), Jenna Midkiff (6-4-0), Alysyn Knecht (14-1-3), Ellie Perrine (7-2-2), Chloe Alley (0-7-0), Faith Christiansen (1-0-0). Digs leader: Rief, 25.
Treynor: Kennedy Elwood (9-6-4), Emma Flathers (5-2-3), Madeline Lewis (15-6-3), Keelea Navara (1-0-0) Kailey Rochholz (18-0-1), Brooklyn Sedlak (10-0-0), Natalie Simpson (10-0-10), Stella Umphreys (1-6-0). Digs leader: Umphreys, 39.
