While all the football fields in the city will be busy Friday night, one game is a first for the year.
Council Bluffs will get its first intra-city matchup Friday night when Abraham Lincoln visits Lewis Central at Titan Stadium.
St. Albert will also host Logan-Magnolia and Thomas Jefferson will face Denison-Schleswig at Wickersham Stadium
A.L. and L.C. have met each of the last seven seasons, with Lewis Central winning six, including five in a row.
This year features a pair of teams with different storylines thus far.
Following a season-opening triumph over Sioux City North, Abraham Lincoln entered halftime last week tied at 21 with Denison-Schleswig. But the second half was more of a headache for the Lynx. They were outscored 35-7 over the final 24 minutes.
“The biggest thing was we wore down a little bit and we got our heads down,” A.L. coach Johns Wolfe said. “I told those kids before the game started that I was excited for this football game because I knew we were going to get punched in the face a little bit. I knew there was going to be a point where we were either going to rally or shut down.
“We talk a lot about culture, and I wanted to see where our culture was at. We found out that we’ve come a long way. We made it further than we have in the past, but we’re not there yet.”
Quarterback Lennx Brown and running back Ben Fichter accounted for all the Lynx’s scoring last week.
Now, Wolfe and his squad are preparing for Lewis Central, but more important, looking for ways to continue to grow as a team, both mentally and on the field.
“At the end of the day, it’s about what we need to do to get better as a Lincoln football team,” Wolfe said. “The event changes every week. So does the team we play. But how do we make sure that we get better as a team so at the end of the season, we’re where we want to be?”
Lewis Central, ranked fifth this week in Class 3-A, has garnered plenty of praise for its defense that has allowed a total of 10 points in two weeks.
But Titan coach Justin Kammrad pointed out just how important a role the special teams has played in the 2-0 start. Zach Shudak converted on field goals of 47 and 31 yards last week, but just as important, he routinely pinned Carlisle on its end of the field with poor starting field position.
“He dropped one inside the 5 that we were able to down, so they had to start at the 4,” Kammrad said. “He had another punt that we downed at the 6. In high school football with the type of offense they run, that makes things really difficult.
“Then, a couple of our kickoffs went into the end zone and they started at the 20. A lot of their drives were really deep in their own territory, and it allowed our defense to play even harder and more assignment sound. All around, special teams was very key for us.”
Thomas Fidone caught the Titan’s lone touchdown last week, and Jonah Pomrenke registered the team’s only interception.
Although L.C. has enjoyed recent success in this matchup, Kammrad knows Brown is capable of being a problem for opposing defenses.
“The biggest thing is that he’s so uncertain that you still must maintain your gaps and assignments and coverages,” Kammrad said. “If things break down, he can scramble around and do some really good things and make things happen.”
