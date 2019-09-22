RED OAK — Abraham Lincoln went 6-0 at Saturday’s Red Oak volleyball tournament to claim the championship.
The Lynx topped Tri-Center, Creston, Sidney, Clarinda, Red Oak and Mount Vernon on their way to the title, improving to 17-2 on the season.
“I thought we showed tremendous fight today; we fell behind in three matches, dug deep and we had a lot of loud encouragement from our bench and we pulled out the wins,” A.L. coach Katie Darrington said. “We were clicking on defense, which allowed us to keep a faster-paced offense.
“I’m proud of how the team keeps striving and pushing to get better every day.”
Elania Bohnet, Sam Christiansen and Kayla Schliefman were named to the all-tournament team. Bohnet led the Lynx with 47 kills, Christiansen had 109 assists and Schliefman paced the team with 13 blocks.
Also participating Saturday was Treynor, who went 3-3 on the day with wins over Creston, Clarinda and Harlan.
Abraham Lincoln 21 21
Tri-Center 8 19
Abraham Lincoln 21 21
Creston 10 10
Abraham Lincoln 21 21
Sidney 16 14
Abraham Lincoln 21 21
Clarinda 5 5
Abraham Lincoln 15 21 15
Red Oak 21 17 11
Abraham Lincoln (17-2) 24 21
Mount Vernon 22 10
A.L. stats: Kills-digs-blocks: Elaina Bohnet 47-46-6, Julia Wagoner 26-49-3, Jillian Shanks 25-52-6, Baylie Girres 18-15-12, Kayla Schliefman 26-5-13, Sam Christiansen 12-45-4, Taylan Keefer 0-61-0. Assists: Christiansen: 109.
Titans don't drop a set in Fort Dodge
FORT DODGE — Lewis Central enjoyed a tremendous day at Saturday’s Fort Dodge tournament.
The Titans didn’t lost a single set in both pool and bracket play on their way to the tournament title.
L.C. defeated Rodgeview, Fort Dodge and Sioux City West in pool play. They came back later in the day in bracket play and again defeated Sioux City West and Fort Dodge to claim first place.
“I thought throughout the morning we played steady enough to win,” L.C. coach Mike Bond said. “When it came to tourney time when it counted, I felt we turned up our game. We moved a lot more on defense which set up our offense to play in system. Our serving was very good today and kept most teams out of system.”
Megan Witte (42), Delaney Esterling (34) and Madisyn Havermann (20) led the Titans in kills Saturday.
L.C. will be back in action Tuesday for a Hawkeye Ten Conference matchup at Harlan.
Lewis Central 21 21
Ridgeview 13 18
Lewis Central 21 21
Fort Dodge 8 15
Lewis Central 21 21
Sioux City West 10 10
Lewis Central 25 25
Sioux City West 11 8
Lewis Central (13-3) 25 25
Fort Dodge 7 6
LC stats: Kills: Megan Witte 42, Delaney Esterling 34, Madisyn Havermann 20. Digs: Rachel Cushing 38.
