Prep basketball takes center stage this weekend at the Mid-America Center.
The 14th annual Jennie Ed Sports Med MAC Shootout will be played Friday and Saturday. Teams from both Iowa and Nebraska will take part.
Twelve games – six boys and six girls games – will take place during the two-day event with four on Friday and eight Saturday. Six games will be “Border Battles” between an Iowa team and a Nebraska team.
Iowa teams include Abraham Lincoln, Lewis Central, St. Albert, Thomas Jefferson, Fremont-Mills, Underwood, Glenwood, Treynor, Shenandoah and Ankeny Christian.
Nebraska teams include Louisville, Plattsmouth, Millard South and Bellevue West.
Two border battle games on Saturday will be matchups of ranked teams. The Iowa Class 4-A No. 7 Lewis Central girls will face Nebraska Class A No. 1 Millard South at 4 p.m. At 8:30 p.m., the Iowa Class 4-A No. 10 Abraham Lincoln boys will face Nebraska Class A No. 6 Bellevue West in the final game of the shootout.
“It’s always an honor to offer basketball fans an event like this,” said Methodist Jennie Edmundson’s Director of Marketing Vince Rew in a press release. “Rarely can you bring so many quality teams together at this stage of the season. That’s what makes the Shootout among the Midwest’s best each year.”
Tickets are available at the MAC box office or all Ticketmaster locations and are $8 for adults and $6 for students.
Jennie Ed Sports MAC Shootout
Friday games
Fremont Mills vs. Underwood (G), 4 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson vs. Louisville (B), 5:30 p.m. (Border Battle)
Glenwood vs. Shenandoah (G), 7 p.m.
Glenwood vs. Shenandoah (B), 8:30 p.m.
Saturday games
Fremont Mills vs. Underwood (B), 10 a.m.
Thomas Jefferson (G) vs. Plattsmouth (Border Battle), 11:30 a.m.
Treynor vs. St. Albert (G), 1 p.m.
Ankeny Christian vs. St. Albert (B), 2:30 p.m.
Lewis Central vs. Millard South (G) (Border Battle), 4 p.m.
Lewis Central vs. Millard South (B) (Border Battle), 5:30 p.m.
Abraham Lincoln vs. Bellevue West (G) (Border Battle), 7 p.m.
Abraham Lincoln vs. Bellevue West (B) (Border Battle), 8:30 p.m.
