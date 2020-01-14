Lewis Central erased an early first-half deficit Monday against Thomas Jefferson on its way to a 59-32 victory.
The Titans were down by three points after the first quarter but outscored the Yellow Jackets 49-19 over the final three quarters. Cole Drummond led L.C. with 11 points.
“We were a little better defensively after the first,” L.C. coach Dan Miller said. “We’ve been starting so poorly lately after the break. To the guys’ credit, they did a good job after that.”
Austin Schubert led T.J. with nine points.
“Throughout the second half, L.C. took advantage of their size and found easy baskets,” T.J. coach Nate Kreifels said.
Lewis Central (6-4) 10 15 20 14 — 59
Thomas Jefferson (1-9) 13 6 9 4 — 32
LC: Cole Drummond 11, B. Miller 4, Logan Jones 10, Noah Rigatuso 6, Thomas Fidone 5, Jake Duffey 8, Wyatt Hatcher 2.
TJ: Reese Schlotfeld 3, Aiden Flynn 8, Wimach Gilo 5, Austin Schubert 9, Qu’Ran Owens 4, Noah Weinfurtner 3.
